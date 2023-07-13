TEAM UPDATE 07 \\ 13

HONDA INDY TORONTO_RACE_PREVIEW

Callum and Agustín head to Canada for Honda Indy Toronto

Juncos Hollinger Racing will travel 500 miles north of Indianapolis and cross the border into Canada for the Honda Indy Toronto race this weekend (July 14-16), as Callum Ilott and Agustín Canapino return to NTT INDYCAR SERIES action for round 10 of the season.

The one and only Canadian round on the 2023 race schedule and a mainstay of the NTT INDYCAR schedule since 2009, the Toronto race is held on the Exhibition Place street circuit that has 11 turns.

Mechanical grip will be key to traction on the slippery asphalt, while downtown Toronto’s bumpy track surface is likely to require a raised ride height on the cars. The mix of slow corners and long straights will provide 151 miles of tough racing for the JHR drivers during Sunday’s race.

JHR started the second half of the season strongly in Mid-Ohio two weeks ago. Callum showed excellent speed in his final stint to earn P16 at the checkered flag, while team-mate Agustín registered another important race finish as he came home in P23.

Callum will be able to share valuable insight at this weekend’s race, after finishing P14 in last season’s corresponding fixture. Agustín also arrives in Toronto full of confidence after impressing at the last street course race in Detroit, finishing P14.

“Last year, Toronto was a great event for us. We were solid in qualifying and we had good pace during the race. Unfortunately, I suffered a broken wing in the middle of the race. That put us on the back foot a little bit. But, I managed to come back through the field after that extra pit stop and finished P14.

“It will be nice to race in such a cool city like Toronto this weekend. It’s got a bit of history as well. My focus is on putting in a positive performance and seeing what results we can get out of it.”

“I’m looking forward to racing in Toronto for the first time this weekend. I’ve been preparing by studying races from previous years to make sure I’m ready. On Thursday, I’ll have the chance to walk the track and learn the

circuit further.

“Our last street race, in Detroit, was really good. The track was new for everybody there, so it was an even playing field. Toronto is a recurring track on the INDYCAR calendar, so it will be more difficult this time. But, I’m looking forward to the challenge.”