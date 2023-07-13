Honda Indy Toronto Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, July 14-Sunday, July 16

Track: Streets of Toronto’s Exhibition Place, an 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street course

Race distance: 85 laps / 151.81 miles

Media Links: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Entry List (PDF) | Driver Video Quotes (individual driver quotes posted to content.indycar.com) | Trackside Media Guide (Interactive PDF)

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

2022 race winner: Scott Dixon (No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda)

2022 NTT P1 Award winner: Colton Herta (No. 26 Gainbridge Honda), 59.2698 seconds, 108.480 mph

Qualifying record: Gil de Ferran, 57.143 seconds, 110.565 mph, July 17, 1999 (Note: Josef Newgarden set a qualifying mark of 58.4129 seconds, 110.072 mph, for the current layout in 2019.)

Race telecast: Honda Indy Toronto 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday, July 16, TSN (Canada)/Peacock (USA) (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for Peacock’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

Peacock Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product in the United States, and TSN+ in Canada. The race telecast of the Honda Indy Toronto will be streamed exclusively on Peacock in the United States.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Joel Sebastianelli, Alex Wolff and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters. The Honda Indy Toronto race (1:30 p.m. ET Sunday), NTT P1 Award Qualifying (2:50 p.m. ET Saturday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, July 14

3-4:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1, Peacock/TSN+

Saturday, July 15

10:35-11:35 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes green flag or 60 minutes), Peacock/TSN+

2:50-4:20 p.m. – Qualifying for NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock/TSN+

Sunday, July 16

10:15-10:45 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice, Peacock/TSN+

1:30 p.m. – Peacock/TSN on air

1:53 p.m. – Honda Indy Toronto “Drivers, start your engines”

2 p.m. – Honda Indy Toronto (85 laps, 151.81 miles), Peacock/TSN (Live).

Race notes:

The Honda Indy Toronto will be the 10th race of the 2023 season. There have been five different winners in nine NTT INDYCAR SERIES races this season. Marcus Ericsson (Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park) and Alex Palou (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1, Streets of Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course) have all won in 2023. The modern record (1946-present) for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

The Honda Indy Toronto will be the 37th INDYCAR SERIES race held on the streets of Toronto's Exhibition Place. Scott Dixon earned his fourth Toronto victory in 2022.

Scott Dixon is the winningest active INDYCAR SERIES driver at Toronto with four victories (Dixon won both races in 2013, and in 2018 and 2022). Michael Andretti has the most wins at the track with seven. Dixon, three-time Toronto winner Will Power (2007, 2010, 2016), Josef Newgarden (2015, 2017) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012) are previous race winners entered this year.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Scott Dixon 4 2013 Race #1, 2013 Race #2, 2018, 2022 Will Power 3 2007, 2010, 2016 Josef Newgarden 2 2015, 2017 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1 2012

Drivers who have won poles at Toronto entered in this year’s race are Will Power (2011, 2015), Scott Dixon (2013 Race 2, 2016), Helio Castroneves (2000), Josef Newgarden (2018) and Colton Herta (2022). The polesitter has won the race seven times since the first race in 1986, most recently by Simon Pagenaud in 2019.

ACTIVE POLE WINNER POLES SEASONS Will Power 2 2011, 2015 Scott Dixon 2 2013 Race #2, 2016 Helio Castroneves 1 2000 (Note: also started 2014 Race #2 on pole as awarded by points) Josef Newgarden 1 2018 Colton Herta 1 2022