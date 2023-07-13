Honda Indy Toronto Fast Facts
Race weekend: Friday, July 14-Sunday, July 16
Track: Streets of Toronto’s Exhibition Place, an 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street course
Race distance: 85 laps / 151.81 miles
Media Links: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Entry List (PDF) | Driver Video Quotes (individual driver quotes posted to content.indycar.com) | Trackside Media Guide (Interactive PDF)
Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.
Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.
Twitter: @HondaIndy, @IndyCar, #IndyTO, #IndyCar
Instagram: @HondaIndy, @INDYCAR, #IndyTO, #INDYCAR
Facebook: @HondaIndyToronto, @INDYCAR, #INDYCAR
TikTok: @INDYCAR, #INDYCAR
YouTube: @INDYCAR
Event website: www.HondaIndy.com
INDYCAR website: www.INDYCAR.com
2022 race winner: Scott Dixon (No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda)
2022 NTT P1 Award winner: Colton Herta (No. 26 Gainbridge Honda), 59.2698 seconds, 108.480 mph
Qualifying record: Gil de Ferran, 57.143 seconds, 110.565 mph, July 17, 1999 (Note: Josef Newgarden set a qualifying mark of 58.4129 seconds, 110.072 mph, for the current layout in 2019.)
Race telecast: Honda Indy Toronto 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday, July 16, TSN (Canada)/Peacock (USA) (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for Peacock’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.
Peacock Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product in the United States, and TSN+ in Canada. The race telecast of the Honda Indy Toronto will be streamed exclusively on Peacock in the United States.
INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Joel Sebastianelli, Alex Wolff and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters. The Honda Indy Toronto race (1:30 p.m. ET Sunday), NTT P1 Award Qualifying (2:50 p.m. ET Saturday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.
At-track schedule (all times local):
Friday, July 14
3-4:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1, Peacock/TSN+
Saturday, July 15
10:35-11:35 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes green flag or 60 minutes), Peacock/TSN+
2:50-4:20 p.m. – Qualifying for NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock/TSN+
Sunday, July 16
10:15-10:45 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice, Peacock/TSN+
1:30 p.m. – Peacock/TSN on air
1:53 p.m. – Honda Indy Toronto “Drivers, start your engines”
2 p.m. – Honda Indy Toronto (85 laps, 151.81 miles), Peacock/TSN (Live).
Race notes:
- The Honda Indy Toronto will be the 10th race of the 2023 season. There have been five different winners in nine NTT INDYCAR SERIES races this season. Marcus Ericsson (Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park) and Alex Palou (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1, Streets of Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course) have all won in 2023. The modern record (1946-present) for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.
- The Honda Indy Toronto will be the 37th INDYCAR SERIES race held on the streets of Toronto’s Exhibition Place. Scott Dixon earned his fourth Toronto victory in 2022.
- Scott Dixon is the winningest active INDYCAR SERIES driver at Toronto with four victories (Dixon won both races in 2013, and in 2018 and 2022). Michael Andretti has the most wins at the track with seven. Dixon, three-time Toronto winner Will Power (2007, 2010, 2016), Josef Newgarden (2015, 2017) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012) are previous race winners entered this year.
|ACTIVE RACE WINNER
|WINS
|SEASONS
|Scott Dixon
|4
|2013 Race #1, 2013 Race #2, 2018, 2022
|Will Power
|3
|2007, 2010, 2016
|Josef Newgarden
|2
|2015, 2017
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|1
|2012
- Drivers who have won poles at Toronto entered in this year’s race are Will Power (2011, 2015), Scott Dixon (2013 Race 2, 2016), Helio Castroneves (2000), Josef Newgarden (2018) and Colton Herta (2022). The polesitter has won the race seven times since the first race in 1986, most recently by Simon Pagenaud in 2019.
|ACTIVE POLE WINNER
|POLES
|SEASONS
|Will Power
|2
|2011, 2015
|Scott Dixon
|2
|2013 Race #2, 2016
|Helio Castroneves
|1
|2000 (Note: also started 2014 Race #2 on pole as awarded by points)
|Josef Newgarden
|1
|2018
|Colton Herta
|1
|2022
- From 2009-2019, the eventual NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion won the Toronto race six times. Dario Franchitti won in 2009 and in 2011. Ryan Hunter-Reay won in 2012, Scott Dixon swept both races in 2013 and won the single race in 2018, and Josef Newgarden won in 2017. Seven other drivers have claimed the INDYCAR SERIES championship in the same season they won at Toronto: Bobby Rahal (1986), Al Unser Jr. (1990), Michael Andretti (1991), Alex Zanardi (1998), Cristiano da Matta (2002), Paul Tracy (2003) and Sebastien Bourdais (2004).
- Twenty-three drivers entered in the event have competed in past INDYCAR SERIES races at Exhibition Place. Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon and Will Power (16) have made the most starts at Toronto among the entered drivers. Eleven entered drivers have led laps at the track (Dixon 240, Power 162, Josef Newgarden 120, Castroneves 101, Ryan Hunter-Reay 36, Graham Rahal 29, Rinus VeeKay 18, Colton Herta 17, Pato O’Ward 3 and Felix Rosenqvist 1).
- Chip Ganassi Racing has won eight times at Toronto: Michael Andretti (1994), Alex Zanardi (1998), Dario Franchitti (2009, 2011) and Scott Dixon (2013 both races, 2018, 2022). Team Penske has five wins at the track: Paul Tracy (1993), Will Power (2010, 2016), Josef Newgarden (2017) and Simon Pagenaud (2019). Team Penske has 10 pole positions at the track: Danny Sullivan (1988, 1990), Emerson Fittipaldi (1993), Helio Castroneves (2000), Gil de Ferran (2001), Will Power (2011, 2015), Simon Pagenaud (2017), Josef Newgarden (2018) and Simon Pagenaud (2019).
- Scott Dixon has finished on the podium in six of his last 12 races at Toronto. He has 10 top-five finishes in 16 starts…Will Power has finished on the podium in five of his 16 Toronto starts…Toronto-area native Devlin DeFrancesco is the lone Canadian driver entered in the race.
- Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 315th consecutive start, the second-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES histor Tony Kanaan holds the INDYCAR SERIES record with 318 consecutive starts…Sports car racing standout Tom Blomqvist will make his INDYCAR SERIES debut in Toronto, substituting for Meyer Shank Racing driver Simon Pagenaud, who was not cleared to drive after his crash in practice July 1 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.