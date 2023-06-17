Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (Saturday, June 17, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports driver David Malukas and Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven) qualified 13th and 25th, respectively for Sunday’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America. Details for both drivers are below.

David Malukas to Start 13th

at Road America

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (Saturday, June 17, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) qualified 13th on Saturday for tomorrow’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, missing out on the Fast 12 by less than 0.05 seconds.



Starting: 13th

After placing in the top four in both practice sessions so far this weekend, Malukas went out in Group 1 for the first round of qualifying.

He registered an initial fast lap of 1:41.6562 on his second lap which placed him third in his group before heading to pit lane to switch to the alternate Firestone tire.

The sophomore driver improved his time on his final two laps of the 12-minute session, recording a fastest lap of 1:41.5204.

Unfortunately for Malukas, his time was just under 0.05 seconds from making it to the Fast 12 for the first time this season.

So far this season, the #18 HMD driver has a best starting position of ninth and a best finish of fourth (both at Texas Motor Speedway).

In 2022, Malukas started 14th and finished 16th at Road America.

The 2023 Grand Prix at Road America goes green at 1:30pm ET and will be broadcast live on USA starting at 1pm ET.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“We thought we had a shot at the Fast 12 this weekend. With our results in the practice sessions, I really thought that was achievable, but we didn’t make it. It’s so frustrating. We looked at the data and know what the issue was and it’s an easy fix that we can learn from and hopefully that will allow us to make it the Fast 12 in future qualifying sessions. Onto the race, we’re still starting P13, and we can definitely work from there.”

Rookie Robb Makes Progress in Practice, Qualifies on 13th Row at Road America

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (Saturday, June 17, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR rookie Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven) qualified 25th for tomorrow’s race.



Starting: 26th

Robb took to the track in Group 1, Round 1 of qualifying.

The rookie went out on the alternate Firestone tire for his first outing in qualifying, registering a fastest lap of 1:43.0073 on his second lap.

About halfway through the 12-minute session, Robb returned to pit lane for a fresh set of alternate tires.

He then put in a fastest lap of 1:42.6862 which initially placed him 11th in his group.

While Robb made progress in practice, the lack of grip on the alternate tire in qualifying put him 13th in his group and 25th on the starting grid when all was said and done.

Robb will be starting right behind veteran driver Scott Dixon and next to Helio Castroneves.

In his most recent visit to the four-mile, 14-turn road course last year in INDY NXT by Firestone, Robb finished second.

Sting Ray Robb #51 Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“That wasn’t what we were expecting today. We thought we’d be further up in the field. David (Malukas) was in the top four for both practice sessions this weekend. I felt like we had a similar car but didn’t put a time together this morning in practice 2. I thought we had a good car going into qualifying, but we put on the red tires and we didn’t have the grip that we were expecting. It’s something we need to look at. Some of the other drivers did better on the primary tire, which is good for us in the race but for now, we’re going to be starting deep in the field and hoping for some good results tomorrow.”