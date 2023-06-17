#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Road America

Practice and qualifying date: Saturday, June 17

Round: 8/17

Total laps: 55 Laps

Total race distance: 220.55 miles/354.94 km

Length: 4.05 miles/6.52 km

Number of turns: 14

Session start times:

Warm Up: Sunday, 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. CT

Sunday, 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. CT Green Flag: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. CT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 11:00 p.m. CT on USA Network

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: 7th, 01:41.3769

Total Laps: 11

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: 1st, 01:40.9158

Round 2: 4th, 01:40.9393

Firestone Fast Six: 2nd, 01:40.3643

Starting Position: P2

“Front row start, we just missed pole there by a tad. I got a little wide in the Canada Corner [Turn 12]. By then, you can’t back off, so I rode through it. I think that’s where we lost it a bit.

“This is a very good starting position for us. It’s a long race. It’ll be interesting tomorrow with the Firestone Reds and Blacks because the reds just aren’t faster. That’s usually the complete opposite everywhere else we’ve ever been. I’m happy with the car, and we’re ready to flow with it tomorrow.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Velo Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: 1st, 01:40.9112

Total Laps: 14

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: 4th, 01:41.1788

Round 2: 6th, 01:40.9948

Firestone Fast Six: 5th, 01:41.1854

Starting Position: P5

”We’ve had a great car all weekend. The test last week was good for us, obviously, as we led both practices. It was a messy qualifying for us; I got a pit speed penalty in Round 1, which really put us on the back foot because we never got a lap down on Firestone Reds. You can’t make those mistakes. That one’s on me.

“The car has been great all weekend, and it’s still our best road and street course qualifying by far this year, so we’ll take that positive. We certainly have a car that can win the race tomorrow.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: 3rd, 01:2572

Total Laps: 13

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: 8th, 01:41.5823

Starting Position: P16

”I made a mistake on my Firestone Blacks tire run. We decided to run new blacks to start the round and in Turn 12, as I was finishing the lap, I had a wobble and basically threw away the lap. From then on, there was the red flag and it was hard to come back from that. It was on me, I made a mistake. Normally, I’m pretty good at piecing a lap together, but it didn’t work out today. I think we definitely had a car for the Firestone Fast Six. You can fight from here on this track, we’ll just have to regroup for tomorrow.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Pato starting in P2, we can win from there. Alexander in P5 is not a bad place to start here, either. Who knows what’s going to happen in the race? We’ve seen a lot of people making mistakes so far this weekend. There have been a lot of incidents, so it will be interesting to see how the race plays out. Usually, it’s pretty hard to make a lot of hay here, so we’ve got a little bit of work to do with Felix. It’s pretty frustrating. In the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as competitive as it is, you have to nail everything. We didn’t quite execute, but tomorrow is another day.”