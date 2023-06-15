#6: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Road America

Race date: Sunday, June 18

Round: 8/17

Total laps: 55 Laps

Total race distance: 220.55 miles/354.94 km

Length: 4.05 miles/6.52 km

Number of turns: 14

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. CT

Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. CT Practice 2: Saturday, 9:55 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. CT

Saturday, 9:55 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. CT Qualifying: Saturday, 12:55 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. CT

Saturday, 12:55 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. CT Warm Up: Sunday, 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. CT

Sunday, 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. CT Green Flag: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. CT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 11:00 p.m. CT on USA Network

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

“After testing at Road America last week, I really loved driving the track with its new repaved surface. It is really fast, as it should be, and I’m curious to see how it races with either high or low tire degradation.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

”We’re excited to be back to the most beautiful track in North America: Road America. We had a test day there last week, so I hope that will give us a little bit of an edge over our competitors. The track is newly paved, so it’s different from the past. It seems to be a lot quicker with more grip, so it creates a different challenge, and maybe it will reset the field a little bit.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

”Road America is a place of great memories for me. Each race is a new challenge, a new opportunity, and this one is no exception. The repave has certainly changed the characteristics of the track, but we had a great test here last week and feel prepared for the weekend. This is the kind of race that can define a season, so we’re not taking anything lightly. We want to deliver a strong result for our team, our partners and, of course, the incredible fans who always show up to support us.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Racing at Road America is always one of the highlights of the season with great fans and a stunning race track. It’s a classic road course that rewards bravery and punishes mistakes. The track has been freshly repaved since last year, so changes in grip, tire behavior and bumps will all be things that teams need to adapt to. All three of our drivers are in the top 10 in the points, and we’re looking to move upwards with more solid results this weekend.”