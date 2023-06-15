Race weekend: Friday, June 16 – Sunday, June 18

Track: Road America, a 4.014-mile, 14-turn permanent road course (clockwise) in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 55 laps / 220.77 miles | INDY NXT by Firestone: 20 laps / 80.28 miles or 55 minutes

Push-to-pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. INDY NXT by Firestone: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate for use during the race weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

2022 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Josef Newgarden (No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Christian Rasmussen (No. 28 Andretti Autosport)

2022 NTT P1 Award winner: Alexander Rossi (No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS/AutoNation Honda) 1:44.8656, 137.799 mph

Qualifying lap record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Dario Franchitti, 1:39.866, 145.924 mph, Aug. 19, 2000

INDY NXT by Firestone

Colton Herta, 1:52.0034, 129.018 mph, June 24, 2017

USA Network race telecast: 1 p.m. ET Sunday, June 12, USA (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for USA’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

Peacock live streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product. NBC’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR race telecast also will be simulcast on the streaming service. The INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America will be streamed on Peacock with practice and qualifying shown on INDYCAR LIVE.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters. The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR race (1 p.m. ET Sunday), INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America (11:05 a.m. Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times Central Time):

Friday, June 16

1:50-2:35 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 1, INDYCAR Live

3-4:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1, Peacock

Saturday, June 17

8:50-9:35 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 2, INDYCAR Live

9:55-10:55 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes of green flag or 60 total minutes), Peacock

12:15-12:35 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying (10 minutes of green flag running or 17 minutes), INDYCAR Live

12:55-2:25 p.m. – Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying with segments lengthened by two minutes – Segments 1 and 2 – 12 minutes; Firestone Fast Six – eight minutes), Peacock

Sunday, June 18

9:15-9:45 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice, Peacock

10:10 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America Command To Start Engines

10:15 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America (20 laps/55 minutes), Peacock

11:45 a.m. – Driver Introductions

12:23 p.m. – Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR Command To Start Engines

12:30 p.m. – Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR (55 laps/222.64 miles), USA Network (live)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

· There have been five different winners in seven NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2023 season. Marcus Ericsson (Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin, (Barber Motorsports Park) and Alex Palou (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1 and Streets of Detroit) have all won in this season. The record for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

· There have been five different winners in the last 10 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races (Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood). Newgarden (WWT Raceway 2022, Texas 2023 and Indianapolis 500 2023), Palou (Laguna Seca 2022, Indianapolis GP-1 2023 and Detroit 2023) and McLaughlin (Portland 2022 and Barber 2023) have won multiple races over that stretch.

· The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America presented by AMR will be the 34th INDYCAR SERIES event conducted at Road America since it hosted its first INDYCAR event in 1982. Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi have three wins, the most by an INDYCAR SERIES driver at the track.

· Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden have won twice at Road America – most among active drivers. Other previous Road America winners entered include Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Felix Rosenqvist and Alex Palou.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Scott Dixon 2 2017, 2020 Race #1 Josef Newgarden 2 2018, 2022 Will Power 1 2016 Alexander Rossi 1 2019 Felix Rosenqvist 1 2020 Race #2 Alex Palou 1 2021

· Eight drivers have won the Road America race from the pole: Mario Andretti (1983, 1984,1987), Danny Sullivan (1989), Paul Tracy (1993), Jacques Villeneuve (1995), Bruno Junqueira (2003), Sebastien Bourdais (2007), Will Power (2016) and Josef Newgarden (2018).

ACTIVE POLE WINNER POLES SEASONS Josef Newgarden 3 2018, 2020 Race #1, 2021 Will Power 1 2016 Helio Castroneves 1 2017 Colton Herta 1 2019 Pato O’Ward 1 2020 Race #2 Alexander Rossi 1 2022

· The driver who has gone on to win the championship has won at Road America six times: Mario Andretti (1984), Michael Andretti (1991), Jacques Villeneuve (1995), Alex Zanardi (1997), Cristiano da Matta (2002), Sebastien Bourdais (2007) and Scott Dixon (2020).

· Scott Dixon and Will Power have competed in 10 previous races at Road America, most of any driver. Thirteen entered drivers have led laps at the track (Josef Newgarden 149, Alexander Rossi 70, Will Power 60, Pato O’Ward 43, Scott Dixon 43, Helio Castroneves 41, Felix Rosenqvist 15, Alex Palou 5, Graham Rahal 5, Marcus Ericsson 4, Simon Pagenaud 2, Romain Grosjean 1 and Christian Lundgaard 1.

· Chip Ganassi Racing has won three of the last four INDYCAR SERIES races at Road America and is one of three current teams with wins at the track. Overall, Chip Ganassi Racing has won six times at Road America (1997, 2001, 2017, a sweep of the 2020 doubleheader and 2021). Team Penske has also won six times at Road America (1989, 1992, 1993, 2016, 2018 and 2022) while Andretti Autosport won its first in 2019.

· Rookies Marcus Armstrong, Agustin Canapino, Benjamin Pedersen and Sting Ray Robb will race an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car at Road America for the first time this weekend.

· Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 313th consecutive start, the second-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history.

INDY NXT by Firestone Notes:

· Christian Rasmussen and Nolan Siegel will bring the close INDY NXT by Firestone title fight to Elkhart Lake when the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America hits the track Sunday. Rasmussen, who scored his first career INDY NXT by Firestone win at Road America in 2022, leads Siegel by just two points heading into the 20-lap race. The ultra-competitive 2023 season has seen five different winners in five races to start the season. There were seven winners in 2022.

· Push-to-pass could play a key strategic role at Road America as INDY NXT by Firestone drivers will have a bank of 150 seconds to use an added 50 horsepower to assist in overtaking, similar to the drivers in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The maximum amount of time for each press of the overtake system is 15 seconds.

· Qualifying takes on a new look in 2023 with Saturday’s qualifying session featuring just 10 minutes of green flag running or 17 minutes total, whichever comes first. As the five previous sessions have yet to feature a red flag stoppage, drivers will need to get up to speed early or risk having to beat the clock and the opposition.