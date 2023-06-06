Detroit, MI (Sunday, June 4, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven) and Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports driver David Malukas (#18 HMD) finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively in Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix. Details for both drivers are below.

Rookie Sting Ray Robb

Finishes 22nd in Detroit

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Detroit, MI (Sunday, June 4, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR rookie Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven) had the goal of seeing the checkered flag this weekend heading into the Detroit Grand Prix, and he accomplished that goal when he took the checkered flag in 22nd place on Sunday.

Started: 26th

Finished: 22nd

Rookie Robb gained positions in the opening laps of the race, taking a Lap 7 restart in 22nd place after starting in 26th.

The rookie opted for a three-stop strategy, pitting on laps 16, 47 and with 17 laps to go.

While Robb spent most of the first half of the race running in 25th place, he picked up a couple of positions on Lap 50 to move into 23rd.

By Lap 88 he had moved up to 21st but the rookie would end up 22nd after being forced into the runoff area by another competitor that was trying to pass him.

The rookie was able to continue and finish the race in 22nd place.

The Dale Coyne Racing with RWR team will be back in action in two weeks for the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America which takes place June 16 – 18, 2023.

Sting Ray Robb #51 Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“We finished the race here in Detroit. There was a lot of chaos out there. There’s still a lot to learn. We struggled all race, but we moved up a few spots and brought the car home in one piece and that’s the positive to take away from today. Now I’m looking forward to the next one at Road America at a track I know and love.”

Malukas Runs Strong, Sees Race

End Early in Detroit

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Detroit, MI (Sunday, June 4, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) was running a strong race on Sunday at the Detroit Grand Prix but came up short when his day ended on Lap 87 after making contact with the Turn 9 wall.

Started: 21st

Finished: 23rd

Malukas moved up from his 21st place on the starting grid at the start and was running 18th on a Lap 7 restart.

On a two-stop strategy, Malukas made his way up to 14th by the time he entered pit lane on Lap 37 for his first stop.

He was running 12th by the time he made his second stop on Lap 67, but an issue with one of the wheel guns cost him some precious time and he returned to the track in 20th place.

Unfortunately for Malukas, his race ended on Lap 87 when he made contact with the wall in Turn 9.

So far this season, the #18 HMD driver has a best starting position of ninth and a best finish of fourth (both at Texas Motor Speedway).

Next up for the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports team will be the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, June 16 to 18, 2023.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“That wasn’t how I wanted to see our race end today. I feel bad for the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD crew. They’ve been working really hard, and I was looking forward to bringing the car home and really wanted to stay out of trouble today. That said, the car felt good, and we had a good race pace after struggling in practice this weekend. Now we get a weekend off to refocus and get ready for Road America in a couple of weeks.”