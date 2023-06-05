#6: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Streets of Downtown Detroit

Race date: Sunday, June 4

Round: 7/17

Total laps: 100 Laps

Total race distance: 170 miles/273.59 km

Length: 1.70 miles/2.74 km

Number of turns: 9

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 9th

Finishing Position: P3

Championship Position: 10th, 148 points

“That was a hell of a race, I’ve got to say. They did an awesome job here with this race at the waterfront in Detroit. I think it was a good show for the fans. They put this together in a pretty short time, so I’m just super happy to be part of this race. Arrow McLaren, we were up there fighting for the podium again, so it’s just phenomenal.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 13th

Finshing Position: P5

Championship Position: 6th, 176 points

“That was a good day. From 13th, we had a hole to dig ourselves out of. Pit stops were great, the team did a great job on strategy, and the car was good. It’s disappointing to miss out on a podium, but I think we were kind of gifted those couple spots anyways. I think it was a good recovery. We just need to keep our heads down and keep knocking on the door. Overall, a really good day for the team.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 10th

Finishing Position: P26

Championship Position: 5th, 191 points

”It was not the race we wanted today. We were in the fight, so it’s really hard for the whole No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet team to go out like that. We will regroup over these next two weeks and show up to Road America ready to get back in the hunt.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“The NTT INDYCAR SERIES put on a great show today. It was a sellout crowd on the streets of Detroit. I’m really encouraged by our pace and by our strategy. It’s great to get a podium finish, but at the end of the day, it was also bittersweet. We win as a team; we lose as a team. We have a few things to learn from today, but that’s just going to make us stronger.”