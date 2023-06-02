TEAM UPDATE 06 \\ 01

CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX_RACE_PREVIEW

New Detroit challenge awaits Juncos Hollinger Racing drivers

Juncos Hollinger Racing will face a new Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix challenge this weekend (June 2-4), as Callum Ilott and Agustín Canapino do battle on the new-for-2023 Downtown Detroit street circuit at round seven of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The freshly-designed 1.7-mile course replaces the Belle Isle track configuration that’s been used in previous years and will pass through some of the Motor City’s most popular areas, such as Jefferson Avenue on the frontstretch. Aspects of the original Detroit Grand Prix Downtown circuit, used by Formula One in 1982, have also been incorporated.

This weekend’s quick and technical 9-turn track will provide a different challenge to last weekend’s INDY 500, where Callum finished P12 and Agustín drove confidently before he retired in the closing stages after a collision.

Both men will hope to emulate the street circuit form they showed at this year’s NTT INDYCAR opener in St. Petersburg, where Argentine rookie Agustín defied the odds to claim P12 after qualifying P21 and Callum brilliantly climbed

from P22 to finish P5.

Neither driver has competed for JHR in Detroit before. Callum didn’t take part in last year’s Detroit Grand Prix due to breaking his hand in a crash at the 106th Running of the INDY 500.

77 \ CALLUM ILOTT

“Detroit is obviously a brand-new track, and I understand that it’s going to be a challenge as it’s quite tight. It will be new for everyone, which means that it will be a level playing field and we will try to maximise our chances from that. I’m looking forward to getting a first look at the track, where we can hopefully continue the momentum from last week’s INDY 500.

“The data from our previous street races at St. Pete and Long Beach could potentially be useful this weekend. However, everything will be unique so until we turn some laps, we won’t know.”

78 \ AGUSTIN CANAPINO

“We are going to a new circuit for everyone, which is good for me since in my case, they are always new and this situation allows me to be less at a disadvantage.

“A difficult circuit is expected, but we have no information so far, so we will have to find out from Friday in the first practice.

“The objective will be to try to finish the race in the best possible place, as always, to continue learning within the category.”

TP \ RICARDO JUNCOS

“Racing in Detroit will be interesting as it’s a new track for everybody, and it should make things equal for rookie drivers such as Agustín. I have confidence that we can do well this weekend because we were super fast at the street circuits in Toronto and Nashville last year.

“I’m looking forward to carrying on the momentum that we gained from the INDY 500, as the whole team was showing a really high performance. During the race and in the pit stops, we were really strong. We have improved a lot of things over the past year and are getting better in different areas, so we are determined to continue that in Detroit.

“Racing at the heart of General Motors in Downtown Detroit will be a big occasion for us as a Chevy team. We’re looking forward to representing Chevrolet in its home city and bringing back some positive results for the brand.”