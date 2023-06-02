The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will race this weekend at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, which has moved from the circuit on Belle Isle to downtown Detroit, Michigan, marking a return to the streets of the Motor City for the first time in 32 years. This weekend’s schedule also includes two races for INDY NXT by Firestone category.

Firestone Racing provides a real-time tire tracker at livetiming.net/firestone for qualifying, including the Firestone Fast Six, and races for NTT INDYCAR SERIES street and road courses.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Firestone is supplying more than 1,600 race tires to teams and drivers as they take to the new 1.7-mile, 10-turn street circuit in downtown Detroit, Michigan, for practice, qualifying (including the Firestone Fast Six), and Sunday’s 100-lap (170 miles) race.

The Firestone Firehawk Guayule race tire, which debuted at the Nashville street race in 2022, will be featured as the alternate tire for the Detroit Grand Prix. The sustainable guayule rubber is being used in the construction of alternate tires for all street course events this season. It’s construction and compound are the same as the tires run at St. Petersburg and Long Beach races.

The primary tire construction and compound for this weekend’s event are the same as the 2022 street course tire.

Each NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry will receive the following allocation:

Primary (black): 7 sets per entry*

Alternate ( guayule green sidewall ): 4 sets per entry

Rain (gray): 5 sets per entry

*Rookies will receive an extra set

Each entry must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in the race. One additional set is available to teams fielding a rookie driver for use in the first session of the weekend.

INDY NXT by Firestone

Firestone is supplying almost 200 race tires to INDY NXT by Firestone teams and drivers for practice, qualifying, and two 45-lap (76.5 miles or 55-minute) races on Saturday and Sunday.

Each INDY NXT by Firestone entry will receive the following Firestone Firehawk race tire allocation: