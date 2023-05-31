Detroit Grand Prix
Downtown Detroit, MI
3 p.m. EDT Sunday, June 4
NBC and NBC Peacock
IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM
Manufacturer Competition
- Honda continues lead in the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship, with three victories and five poles in the first six races this season. Honda comes to Detroit with a nine-point advantage (487-478) over rival Chevrolet. The company is seeking its fifth NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship in the last six years in 2023.
- Honda drivers come to Detroit ranked first and second in the INDYCAR Drivers’ Championship points standings. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou leads the title fight with 219 points; while teammate Marcus Ericsson is second with 199 points.
- Palou dominated the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis earlier this month for his first win of 2023; qualified on the pole for last weekend’s Indianapolis 500, finishing fourth; and has four additional top-five results this season.
- Ericsson comes to Detroit with a win at the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg; and four more top-10 results in the first six races this season, including an extremely close second-place run in last weekend’s Indianapolis 500.
- Chip Ganassi Racing third full-season driver, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, is fifth in the Drivers’ Championship standings.
Honda at the Detroit Grand Prix
- Honda returns to Detroit having won six of the last nine NTT INDYCAR SERIES events – all previously run on a temporary street circuit at Belle Isle Park.
- Honda’s most recent victory came in 2021, when Ericsson recorded his first INDYCAR victory in Saturday’s opening race of a doubleheader weekend.
- In 2019, Scott Dixon and Ericsson led a 1-2 result for Honda in Sunday’s race. Dixon
- also led a 1-6 sweep for Honda in Saturday’s opening 2018 race. Using a three-stop pit strategy, Hunter-Reay completed the 2018 Honda weekend sweep on Sunday.
- In 2017, Rahal led a 1-2-3 Honda result in Saturday’s race, then completed his sweep of the weekend by taking his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda to victory in the second race on Sunday, leading all but three of the 70 laps to become the first Indy car driver to take victories in both rounds of the Dual in Detroit.
- Honda drivers and teams won 16 times of the 28 Indy car races on the Belle Isle Park. Alex Zanardi scored Honda’s first win in Detroit in 1998, en route to his second consecutive drivers’ championship. Other Honda-powered winners in Detroit include Dario Franchitti (1999), Castroneves (2000 and 2001), Tony Kanaan (2007), Justin Wilson (2008), Dixon (2012), Mike Conway (2013 Race 1), Simon Pagenaud (2013 Race 2), and Carlos Munoz (2015 Race 1).
Where to Watch
- Television coverage of Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBC Peacock, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (Channel 160).
Honda Racing social media content and video links can be found on:
