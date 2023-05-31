#6: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Streets of Downtown Detroit

Race date: Sunday, June 4

Round: 7/17

Total laps: 100 Laps

Total race distance: 170 miles/273.59 km

Length: 1.70 miles/2.74 km

Number of turns: 10

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET Practice 2: Saturday, 9:05 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. ET

Saturday, 9:05 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. ET Qualifying: Saturday, 1:20 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. ET

Saturday, 1:20 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. ET Warm Up: Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

“This is our first time going to downtown Detroit. It’s a new track for all of us; everybody starts from zero. I’ve always enjoyed going to Detroit because I get to see a lot of the Latino community there. I’m certainly going to miss Belle Isle, but I’m sure the event this weekend will be awesome, so I’m looking forward to it. There are 11 races to go to chase this championship.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

”It’s awesome to go to downtown Detroit. I’ve been looking forward to hitting the streets all year. I think it will be a bumpy and challenging track in pure Detroit fashion. It’s also a new challenge as no one has raced here before, but that’s exciting for us. We will try to roll out of the truck as good as we can.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

”I’m looking forward to getting right back on track in Detroit this weekend. I know the amount of effort from the series and promotor that has gone into making this race a reality, and I cannot wait to get started. It is a completely new track for all of us, so everyone will start with a blank slate. I know the team is hungry to continue the success from the month of May.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“New circuits always make for interesting weekends. We’ve done as much homework as we can to roll out with good cars from the start here, but with the many unknowns, we’ll adapt to what we learn in practice and try to give Chevrolet a big win in their home race and keep building up points towards the championship.”