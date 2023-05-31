Race weekend: Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 4

Track: Streets of Detroit, a 1.7-mile, nine-turn temporary street course (counterclockwise)

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 100 laps / 170 miles | INDY NXT by Firestone: Race 1 – 45 laps/55 minutes; Race 2 – 45 laps/55 minutes

Media Links: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Entry List (PDF) | INDY NXT by Firestone Entry List (PDF) | Driver Video Quotes (individual driver quotes posted to content.indycar.com)

Push-to-pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation | INDY NXT by Firestone: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate (weekend). Teams must use one set of primary and one new set of alternate tires in each race. One additional set available to teams fielding a rookie driver is available for the first session of the weekend.

Twitter: @DetroitGP @IndyCar, #DetroitGP, #IndyCar

Event website: http://www.DetroitGP.com

INDYCAR website: www.IndyCar.com

2022 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Races 1 & 2: Linus Lundqvist (No. 26 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing)

2022 NTT P1 Award winner: Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet) 1:15.2153, 112.477 mph

Qualifying lap record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

New circuit

INDY NXT by Firestone

New circuit

NBC Sports race telecast: 3 p.m. (ET) Saturday, June 4, NBC (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

Peacock live streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product. NBC’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear race telecast will be simulcast on the streaming service. The INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader will be streamed on Peacock with practice and qualifying shown on INDYCAR LIVE.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear race (2:30 p.m. ET), INDY NXT by Firestone Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader (11:55 a.m. ET Saturday and 12:40 p.m. Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, June 2 (All times local)

1:50 – 2:40 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone practice #1, INDYCAR Live

3 – 4:30 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #1 (90 minutes), Peacock Premium

5:30 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying (Two 15-minute sessions with 8 minutes of green flag running): 5:30-5:45 p.m./Race #1; 5:50-6:05 p.m./Race #2), INDYCAR Live

Saturday, June 3

9:05 – 10:05 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #2 (45 minutes), Peacock

Noon INDY NXT by Firestone Command to start engines

12:05 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Race #1 (45 Laps/55 minutes), Peacock (U.S)/INDYCAR Live (Most international markets)

1:20-2:50 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying for NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), Peacock Premium (live)

Sunday, June 4

10 – 10:30 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup, Peacock

12:45 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Command to start engines

12:50 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Race #1 (45 Laps/55 minutes), Peacock (U.S)/INDYCAR Live (Most international markets)

3 p.m. NBC on air

3:23 p.m. Command to start engines

3:30 p.m. Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear (100 laps/170 miles), NBC (live)

Race notes:

There have been five different winners in six NTT INDYCAR SERIES races to start the 2023 season. Marcus Ericsson (Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), and Alex Palou (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1) have all won in 2023. The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

(Streets of St. Petersburg), (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), (Streets of Long Beach), (Barber Motorsports Park), and (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1) have all won in 2023. The record for the most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will be the first INDYCAR SERIES race held on the new nine-turn, 1.7-mile downtown Detroit street circuit and the 33rd INDYCAR SERIES race held in the Motor City. A 2.5-mile street circuit in downtown Detroit hosted CART events from 1989-1991 before the event moved to Belle Isle Park in 1992.

Will Power, Scott Dixon and Helio Castroneves each won three times at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park and are tied for most wins by an INDYCAR SERIES driver in the Detroit Grand Prix. In addition to Power, Castroneves and Dixon, other previous Detroit Grand Prix race winners entered include Pato O’Ward (2021 Race #2), Marcus Ericsson (2021 Race #1) Josef Newgarden (2019 Race #1), Simon Pagenaud (2013 Race #2) and Graham Rahal (2017 Race #1 and Race #2).

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Helio Castroneves 3 2000, 2001, 2014 Race #2 Scott Dixon 3 2012, 2018 Race #1, 2019 Race #2 Will Power 3 2014 Race #1, 2016 Race #2, 2022 Graham Rahal 2 2017 Race #1, 2017 Race #2 Simon Pagenaud 1 2013 Race #2 Josef Newgarden 1 2019 Race #1 Marcus Ericsson 1 2021 Race #1 Pato O’Ward 1 2021 Race #2

The driver who has gone on to win the championship has won at Detroit seven times. Josef Newgarden won Race #1 on Belle Isle in 2019, Scott Dixon won Race #1 on Belle Isle in 2018, Will Power won on Belle Isle in 2022 and won Race #2 on Belle Isle in 2014, Alex Zanardi won on Belle Isle in 1998, Bobby Rahal won at Belle Isle in 1992 and Emerson Fittipaldi won in downtown Detroit in 1989.

won Race #1 on Belle Isle in 2019, won Race #1 on Belle Isle in 2018, won on Belle Isle in 2022 and won Race #2 on Belle Isle in 2014, won on Belle Isle in 1998, won at Belle Isle in 1992 and won in downtown Detroit in 1989. Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 312th consecutive start, the second-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history…Santino Ferrucci will attempt to make his 50th INDYCAR SERIES. Ferrucci made his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut at Belle Isle in 2018.

INDY NXT by Firestone Notes: