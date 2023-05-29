Source: Team PR

2023 INDIANAPOLIS 500 CHAMPIONS

JOSEF NEWGARDEN AND THE NO. 2 SHELL POWERING PROGRESS DALLARA/CHEVROLET TEAM SCORE TEAM PENSKE’S 19TH INDY 500 WIN

#2: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

JOSEF NEWGARDEN

NO. 2 SHELL POWERING PROGRESS DALLARA/CHEVROLET

START – 17TH FINISH – 1ST POINTS – 3RD (-25)

RACE RUNDOWN: In his 12th start in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” Josef Newgarden captured his first Indianapolis 500 win and the 100th win for Team Penske and Shell-Pennzoil in any series. After starting the race from the 17th position, Newgarden methodically worked his way through the field during the 200-lap event. His first stint of the day and first pit sequence were significantly strong as he moved into the ninth position before the race even completed 50 laps. Following his fourth pit stop of the day at lap 134, Newgarden moved into the third position to set up a frantic run to the checkered flag that saw him and the No. 2 Shell Powering Progress Chevrolet team endure multiple red-flag periods in the last 15 laps. In the final, two-lap shootout to the checkered, Newgarden pushed past the No. 8 of Marcus Ericsson and held off last year’s Indianapolis 500 winner in the fourth-closest finish in the history of the race, winning by a margin of only .0974.

NEWGARDEN’S THOUGHTS: “I’m so I thankful! I’ve cried out the emotions. I had a ton of emotion there for a little bit. I’m just thankful to the team that we finally got this done. You know, I was trying to put it off that you know it’s not going to define a career winning a race here. But everyone seems to want to make it a defining moment, and for me, you know, it’s impossible but I look at it that way and then I’m elated to finally get it to work out. This is way more than me. This is the entire team. They built an amazing car. Tim (Cindric) calling an amazing strategy. [Roger Penske] for sticking with us and having the faith. I can’t speak enough about the team effort because that’s what it takes. I’ve been wanting to win here and go in the crowd for so long. I’ve been waiting to do that–I’ve always wanted to go in the crowd here to Indy. There’s nothing like it. I’m just so thankful to be here to have a shot to run this race. It’s I will never forget this from my from my life.”

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN

NO. 3 PENNZOIL DALLARA/CHEVROLET

START – 14TH FINISH – 14TH POINTS – 6TH (-58)

RACE RUNDOWN: Scott McLaughlin and the No. 3 Pennzoil Chevrolet team endured an up-and-down day in the 107th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon, finishing in the same 14th position where he started the event. Like his Team Penske teammates, McLaughlin had a strong opening stint that saw him move solidly into the top 10. As the race progressed, his No. 3 crew dialed in front wing adjustments on several pit stops as McLaughlin called for more downforce from the cockpit. As the race moved into its chaotic fourth period, the driver of the Pennzoil “Yellow Submarine” routinely found himself in unfortunate positions on several restarts, resulting in the loss of multiple positions. On the penultimate caution period of the day, McLaughlin was caught up in an incident triggered by the No. 5 of Pato O’Ward that slightly damaged his front wing. After INDYCAR-mandated repairs under the red flag, McLaughlin was forced to restart the race from the rear of the field. He was able to drive his was up to the 14th position at the checkered.



MCLAUGHLIN’S THOUGHTS: “It just didn’t seem like it was the Thirsty Three’s day today. We had a great car, and it’s always a privilege to drive the Pennzoil “Yellow Submarine” here at Indianapolis for Team Penske. Massive congratulations to Josef and his crew. He was a very determined driver all month and he deserved the win today. I’m sure I’ll get a chance to celebrate with him later.”

#12: Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

WILL POWER

NO. 12 VERIZON 5G DALLARA/CHEVROLET

START – 12TH FINISH – 23RD POINTS – 10TH (-77)

RACE RUNDOWN: Will Power and the No. 12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet team had the look of a contender in the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon before late-race contact with the outside wall resulted in repairs that placed them 23rd at the checkered flag. Last weekend, Power and crew were the only Team Penske crew to advance to the second round of qualifying, and he showed speed through the first quarter of the 200-lap race, making it as high to fifth in the overall running order. The race began to turn for Power just after the halfway point when on a restart – while running in the top five – he dropped to 16th on the pylon after having to back out of a three-wide battle into turn 1. On lap 169, he made slight contact with the wall that broke the right-rear toe link on the No. 12 machine, forcing Power down pit road for repairs and ending his chance at a second Indianapolis 500 victory.



POWER’S THOUGHTS: “Our race started off really strong. I was able to put the Verizon 5G Chevy where I wanted and the Chevy power was great. It’s the Indy 500 and you never know how the race will play out. This year the second half was pretty crazy. Unfortunately we didn’t have a strong second half and got into the wall, which basically ended our day. Congrats to Josef. I know what he is feeling right now, and he definitely deserves it.”