Fast Facts

THE TEAM



The No. 26 hit trouble on pit lane when Colton Herta collided with the No. 28 while exiting the Gainbridge pit box on Lap 134. Despite the 26 team being assessed a drive-through penalty for unsafe release, Herta was Andretti Autosport’s highest finisher in ninth – his second top-10 finish on the IMS oval.

The day ended early for Romain Grosjean on Lap 150 when the No. 28 made contact at the exit of Turn 2. Grosjean ultimately finished the day in 30th.

Kyle Kirkwood was involved in a race-ending incident when the yellow came out on Lap 185 for the No. 6 car making contact in Turn 1. The No. 6 collected Kirkwood, who overturned and rode the wall into Turn 2. Kirkwood was seen and released by the infield care center and recorded a 28th-place result.

Devlin DeFrancesco made up 13 spots throughout the 500-mile race from his 26th-place starting position to come away with his highest race finish of the season while Marco Andretti ended his day in 17th making up seven positions from his 24th-place starting position.

THE RACE

The 200-lap race saw five caution periods, including three red flags, with a majority of the drama coming the second half of the event.

The 107th Indy 500 showed 14 lead changes throughout the race.

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 21 9 10 (130 pts)

“It was an up and down day. Ultimately, we had the car to win, but we just didn’t pull it all together so it’s very disappointing. I feel really bad for the team and for the incident on pit lane, which unfortunately ruined our race. But, you know, I guess that’s racing. We had a really good race going up until the drive-through penalty. We still made it back to the top 10, but I’m not really happy with that – we’re here to win. All things considered, it’s better than other possible outcomes.”

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 15 28 12 (113 pts)

“Our AutoNation Honda was just so good today and we felt like we were going to win. We were just driving through the field on that second-to-last stint and then, unfortunately, got collected in that incident. Everything happened so quick, but thankfully these cars are so safe because I think it could have been a lot worse. Glad the car was super fast, but disappointed how it all played out.”

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 19 30 8 (139 pts)

“The No. 28 DHL Honda was really good on Carb Day, so after today’s outcome I think we just need to better understand the changes we made so that our issues are less unpredictable in the future. Right now, we just need to reset, get back to Detroit next weekend and focus on making improvements so that we can do a good job out there.”

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 25 13 23 (63 pts)



“I thought our Sodexo team had a decent day today. Considering the hole we were in during qualifying and where we started the race, we still seemed to execute quite well. No real big dramas, just lacked a little bit of speed all month. I think that trend followed us into the race today. As the conditions got harder, we seemed to struggle with a two-problem car, however, the No. 29 Sodexo Honda team did a really great job and executed well. I’m happy we could bring it home today.”

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 24 17 13 (32 pts)



“Today just felt like survival mode. The car felt off all month and showed more today. I was lucky with the way things played out there near the end when Ed’s car was pushed into me. I thought that was going to be a huge one on the straight, but we got lucky with only a damaged tire, and brought it home.”

“When you don’t qualify great, you’re digging deep in the race. We had potential to win with the speed that the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda and the No. 27 AutoNation Honda showcased. Obviously, we need to go back and look at the incident between the No. 26 and No. 28 in pit lane and see what happened. I’m glad that Colton could go back in and move his way through the field. All of us are happy that Kyle is okay, and that no one got injured. Devlin did a good job in the No. 29 Sodexo Honda. It wasn’t an easy race, but he ended up coming out 13th in his second year in the Indy 500. For Marco, we had some troubles early on and just got caught in the mess during the restart. We’ll get in tomorrow and regroup as we prepare for Detroit.”