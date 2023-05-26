#7: Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Carb Day date: Friday, May 26

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200 Laps

Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km

Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Green Flag: Sunday, May 28, 12:45 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 28, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC

Practice: 11th, 225.440 mph

Total Laps: 59

”We went through some pit stops and tried a couple things to fine-tune the car for Sunday. I think we’re happy and ready to go.

“The crowd at Carb Day today was unbelievable, this is back to the old days. It’s amazing. We keep saying this, but we fought to grow this series to the way it used to be, and now it’s back.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 14th, 225.233 mph

Total Laps: 71

“First of all, it’s amazing to see so many people turn out on a Friday morning for practice. The fan turnout the past two weeks has been amazing, so thanks to everyone. From our side, we got through our program. The car feels really nice, and I think we’re all cautiously optimistic about what we can accomplish on Sunday.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 15th, 225.114 mph

Total Laps: 84

”We spent the session just dialing in our race car. We ended pretty happy, so I’m pleased with the changes that we made and with how it’s feeling. Obviously, race day, you never know if it’s going to be identical to this or not, so I think it’s a good start for sure. We’re starting in the middle of the second row, so that’s a definitely a good position.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 28th, 223.783 mph

Total Laps: 57

”I thought it was pretty much where we wanted to end. It was a smooth Carb Day. The car felt good in traffic and it felt good up front. We did a full run and it felt like we had a good car over the stint, so we said let’s not risk it. We parked it and did some pit stops and cut the session short a bit. So it’s a good feeling going into the big one.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Well, that’s practice done. I think everyone finished in a pretty happy place. That’s what you want here. You want to be able to kind of put it away and go racing. We went through our program, tried a few different downforce levels, and got some hot stop practice with the crews for pit stops. So, let’s go.”