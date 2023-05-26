Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

107th Running of the Indianapolis 500

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

CARB DAY NOTES/QUOTES – May 26, 2023

HARVEY SET THE PACE FOR RLL ON CARB DAY WITH 13TH PLACE; LUNDGAARD AND LEGGE 25TH AND 29TH

1) Takuma Sato 227.855 mph

13 Jack Harvey 225.251 mph

25) Christian Lundgaard 223.996 mph

29) Katherine Legge 223.562 mph



30) Graham Rahal 223.491 mph *DRR/Cusick Motorsports

JACK HARVEY, No. 30 PeopleReady Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “There were a few things we wanted to try. I think the weather is going to be much hotter on race day and I think our cars have been great in the hot conditions so Carb Day was really about us trying to step through a set of progressions we are anticipating having to go through the race with. Actually, in the end, I was pretty happy with the balance at the end. Because of how qualifying weekend went, we were a little limited on tires but did the best we could with what we had and think we ended in a pretty good spot so im very optimistic that we’ll go forward in the race. The No. 30 PeopleReady car has been through a month. Miss Moneypenny deserves some love for sure. We’re going to hopefully pouring milk over her in two days time.”

FAST FACTS: Will make his seventh start in the Indy 500 from 32nd place after qualifying 33rd. His best start in the Indy 500 is 20th, two times (2020-2021) and best finish is ninth (2020). His highest overall series start is second place and he has accomplished the feat three times, including here (2020 – IMS road course, Road America Race 2; 2021 – St. Pete). The IMS road course is also the site of his highest series finish of third place in 2019. He is ranked 21st with 53 points.

KATHERINE LEGGE, No. 44 Hendrickson Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “The team has done an awesome job of getting the car back together and in a pretty raceable shape. Although we didn’t get to run the whole session and do practice pit stops, I think we’re in good shape for Sunday. When I left pit lane everything seemed fine and I went through Turn 1 and it was okay and then into Turn 2, I sort of felt a wobble and thought I had a loose tire. Then the wobble got worse and I realized it probably wasn’t smart to try and it bring it back to pit lane. Unfortunately, we had to pull off and I think it’s broken through the threads on the hub.”

FAST FACTS: Will start her third Indy 500 from 30th place after having competed here in the race in 2012 and 2013, where she finished 22nd and 26th, respectively. Legge drove an Indy car for the first time since 2013 at a test at Texas Motor Speedway on April 3 and has spent a lot of time at the team’s shop preparing for the event.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 45 Hy-Vee Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “Carb Day is done and we struggled a little more than we did Monday but I think the car is in a decent window. There is room for improvement but I think we’ve got a better package than the qualifying package was for sure so I guess we’ll see how that pans out on race day. I’m excited for my second Indy 500 and first in the Hy-Vee Honda.”

FAST FACTS: Lundgaard will make his second start in the Indy 500 in 2023 from 30th place after qualifying for the race in 31st position. He started 31st and finished 18th last year while becoming the first Dane driver in the race… His highest series start is POLE in the previous race here and his highest finish is second in Race 2 at the IMS road course in 2022… He is ranked in 9th place in the point standings with 111.

NEXT UP: The 107th Running of the Indy 500 will be Sunday, May 28. Coverage beings on NBC 11 AM ET Sunday. Get a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the 107th Indianapolis 500 via the Digital Ally Garage Camera on www.rahal.com.