INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 25, 2023) – Information about Miller Lite Carb Day, Friday, May 26, for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Final Practice

2:30-4 p.m.: Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition

3:30 p.m.: Miller Lite Carb Day Concert Gates Open

4 p.m.: Miller Lite Carb Day Concert featuring Bryan Adams and special guest Soul Asylum

HONORARY STARTER: Miller Lite Carb Day Concert headliner Bryan Adams

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $40, with free admission for children 15 and under when accompanied by a paying adult.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (8 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 6N, Gate 6B, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, Gate 11A, and Gate 12.

PARKING: Limited free parking is located in Lot 7 (North 40) and Lot 7 (North 40) for ADA. Paid parking is $20 in Lot 1B, Lot 2, Lot 3G and Main Gate, and $75 in Gate 1, while supplies last. Paid ADA parking is $20 in Lot 3P, Lot 2 and Hulman Lot. Paid motorcycle parking is $20 in South Carousel lot. Bicycle parking is located outside Gate 1, Gate 6 and Gate 9.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: All IMS concessions stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted. Parking and gate locations.

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY MUSEUM HOURS (8 a.m.-5 p.m.): The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, located inside Gate 2 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Children 5 and under and Museum members are free. For fans attending Miller Lite Carb Day, free Museum shuttles will run during IMS gate hours between the Museum and the corner of 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard in the Speedway’s infield. Museum guests must possess an event ticket or credential to the event days and purchase a Museum admission ticket at the Museum to visit. Visitors should park in open IMS parking lots and use the 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard shuttles to access the Museum.