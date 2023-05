Posted by Steve Wittich on Sunday, May 21st 2023

By Steve Wittich Qualifying in reverse order for Fast 12, then Last Chance Qualifying to follow. No. 12 – Will Power – Team Penske Chevrolet Warm up: 218.322 · Lap 1: 233.297 · Lap 2: 232.518 · Lap 3: 232.640 · Lap 4: 232.089 · Average: 232.635 Notes: Track temperature…