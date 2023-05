Posted by Tony DiZinno on Sunday, May 21st 2023

Unlimited attempts until 5:00 p.m. Drivers can take multiple runs, but will withdraw their time upon pit exit. No. 45 – Christian Lundgaard – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Warm up: 220.352 · Lap 1: 230.325 · Lap 2: 229.776 · Lap 3: 229.371 · Lap 4: 229.129 · Average:…