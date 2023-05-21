#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 21, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR rookie Sting Ray Robb qualified for his first Indianapolis 500 on Sunday by placing his #51 Biohaven entry 32nd on the grid during Last Chance Qualifying ahead of a couple of NTT INDYCAR SERIES veteran drivers.

Starting: 32nd

Lap 1: 230.064 mph

Lap 2: 229.561 mph

Lap 3: 229.514 mph

Lap 4: 229.058 mph

Average: 229.549 mph

After not making the guaranteed field of 30 on Saturday, Robb was the second of the four drivers in the last row shootout to take to the track during Last Chance Qualifying.

The rookie driver put in a solid four lap run and registered an average speed of 229.549 mph.

His speed put him 32nd and securely in the field of 33 starters as the next two veteran drivers failed to beat his time.

Sting Ray Robb will be taking part in his first ever Indianapolis 500 next weekend and will have two more practice sessions (Monday and Friday) to continue preparing for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 goes green Sunday, May 28 at 12:45pm ET and will be broadcast live on NBC.

Sting Ray Robb #51 Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“We made it! Top 33. We’re going racing next Sunday. Thanks to the crew, it’s all thanks to the crew. All the glory goes to God. I can’t thank everyone enough. The opportunities we’ve been given and the hard work we’ve put in, not just today or yesterday but the whole year so far. I don’t even know what to say at this point. It’s not the position we wanted to be in, but we got it done. It’s because everyone was focused, and we had faith all along the way. I’m super thankful to the Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing crew. The #51 Biohaven Honda got the job done today and we’ll be starting 32nd for the race next Sunday.”