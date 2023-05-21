







CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

TEAM CHEVY TOP-12 QUALIFYING REPORT

MAY 21, 2023

FOUR TEAM CHEVY DRIVERS MOVE ON TO FIRESTONE FAST SIX

INDIANAPOLIS (May 21, 2023) – The Fast-12 round of qualifying provided an equal amount of drama and excitement as the first round on Saturday.

Four Chevrolet-powered drivers are moving on to the Firestone Fast Six to contend for the pole of for the Indianapolis 500: Arrow McLaren drivers Felix Fosenqvist (1st) and Pato O’Ward (6); AJ Foyt Rading’s Santino Ferrucci (2nd) and Rinus VeeKay from Ed Carpenter Racing (3rd) will make their final run later this afternoon.

Four Team Chevy drivers will start in rows three and four for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing: Alexander Rossi and Tony Kanaan, both from the Arrow McLaren Chevrolet stable will start seventh and ninth respectively. AJ Foyt’s Benjamin Pedersen will roll his Chevrolet off in 11th position, and Will Power of Team Penske will start 12th, on the outside of the fourth row.

ROW THREE AND FOUR DRIVER QUOTES:

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 7 ARROW MCLAREN CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 7THFOR INDIANAPOLIS 500:

“It was a great lap. It’s tight-the field is tight. It always is tight. It was a great team effort. There we just didn’t quite get the balance right for these conditions, which is an excuse, you know, six other cars did but you know, seven is a good starting spot. And we’ll see. We’ll see what next week brings but you know, overall, just a huge effort from Arrow McLaren and hopefully, one of the cars lands on the pole.”

TONY KANAAN, NO. 66 ARROW MCLAREN CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 9TH FOR THE INDIANAPOLIS 500:

“First, I had to get to the other guys to help them out because we want to put this team on the pole. The drop off was big, but we have between the three cars, a responsibility to help my two teammates with the track changes so that they have a chance to change stuff on the line. That last run was okay. Now this part is over.”

BENJAMIN PEDERSEN, NO. 55 SEXTON PROPERTIES AJ FOYT RACING CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 11TH FOR THE INDIANAPOLIS 500:

“We did the best we could and I was happy with what we ran given the conditions. Hats off to all team members for working so hard making sure every little detail is as a Indy 500 special as possible. All the engineers, everybody is working together. So, yeah, I’m very fortunate to have the car like I do for being a rookie. We’re here we’re in the Fast 12 run. Now we get ready to race.”

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON 5G TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, QUALIFIED 12TH FOR THE INDIANAPOLIS 500:

“We had a big push on second lap and I got close to turn one wall and had to lift. But apart from that it’s pretty solid, maybe got the gear wrong shifted down a gear too early, but I got the lights for it. So maybe too much soft limiter is looking like it’s gonna be super tight. the car has been really good in race trim. There’s a lot of other guys that are really good too. The car has been really good in race trim. There’s a lot of other guys that are really good too. Really even, just as tight. But in qualifying it was the same