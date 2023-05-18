Countdown to Race Day Shifts into High Gear with Exciting Pre-Race Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 18, 2023) – Stephanie Beatriz, acclaimed actress and star of Peacock’s “Twisted Metal,” will serve as grand marshal of the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As grand marshal, Beatriz will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies and will walk the Indy 500 red carpet. The command will be shown live on NBC’s Race Day broadcast, which kicks off at 11 a.m. (ET) and runs all the way through the Indy 500 checkered flag.

Beatriz stars opposite Anthony Mackie in “Twisted Metal,” Peacock’s new high-octane action-comedy series based on the classic PlayStation game series based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith. All 10 episodes of “Twisted Metal” premiere exclusively on Peacock on July 27, 2023.

“Stephanie has starred in dozens of popular shows and movies in recent years, and we’re anticipating the release of ‘Twisted Metal’ later this summer on Peacock,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “She brings a fresh energy and excitement to pre-race ceremonies that both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC and Peacock will appreciate.”

Beatriz starred as “Mirabel” in Disney & Lin-Manuel Miranda’s runaway hit feature film “Encanto,” which won Best Animated Feature film at the 94th Academy Awards. Beatriz and the cast performed the hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” during the award show. She recently reprised her role of “Mirabel” on stage at the Hollywood Bowl for “Encanto Live,” the film-to-concert experience for Disney+.

Beatriz starred on stage in London’s West End in Matthew Dunster’s hit theatrical production “2:22: A Ghost Story.” She played “Carla” in Warner Bros. film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In the Heights.” Beatriz played fan favorite “Detective Rosa Diaz” on the Golden Globe Award-winning NBC comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Over eight seasons, her standout performance earned rave reviews and awards, including the 2018 Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series and a 2015 SAG Nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

As a bisexual Latina, Beatriz is passionate about advocacy of LGBTQ+ rights and the visibility and celebration of Latinos in the entertainment industry. She was recently honored in New York City by the Hispanic Federation. She resides in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter.

Live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. This year, Peacock will also host an extended pre-race window from 9-11 a.m. ET.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.