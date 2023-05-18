News from Abel Motorsports

Driver RC Enerson climbs aboard for his rookie orientation program. Photo courtesy Penske Entertainment: Chris Jones

Enerson, #50 IndyCar Team Complete Strong First Day of Indy 500 Practice

Maiden Voyage for the Abel Motorsports Chevy a “dream come true”

(May 17, 2023) SPEEDWAY, In

Rookie Indy 500 competitor RC Enerson, 26, from New Port Richey, FL, wheeled the #50 ABEL Motorsports Chevy/Dallara IndyCar to impressive results on Day One of official practice for the 107th Indy 500.

Enerson spent the morning completing his rookie orientation program and earned quick approval from IndyCar to run in the afternoon practice session.

After resetting the car, the ABEL team brought the #50 back to pit lane for the afternoon practice, preparing for Indy 500 qualifying this Saturday. Enerson settled into the car quickly and began the search for single-car speed. “We got solid speed on our own, we got a little bit of data in traffic, and overall it was a pretty productive day. (In traffic) it’s a little tough in the dirty air. I’m still getting comfortable in the car after a year and a half away…it’s just gonna take some time. But a lot of progress for us today and we’ll get set for tomorrow.”

Team Manager John Brunner, a true Indy 500 veteran, was equally pleased.

“I don’t know how our first day could have been a whole lot better. I’m very happy with the car, and having RC get through (his Rookie refresher) quickly was a big boost.”

Brunner has assembled an all-star squad of 500 veteran crewmembers to support ABEL Motorsports and Enerson in their quest to make this year’s 500 field. “That’s the reason you put these guys together. When you have challenges, nobody’s going to get too excited, and that’s why we have this group. We have the speed, we trust the Chevy power, and we know there’s more in the car.”

Team Principal Bill Abel liked how his team opened the week of 500 practice. “It was a great first day. RC got right down to it and checked all the boxes he needed to. Couldn’t be more proud of the way the team has come together and the job everybody has done. RC got to run in traffic a bit, without a tow he was good. I’m super happy with all of that.”

Enerson completed 29 laps Wednesday with a fast lap of 224.017 mph, good for 30th fastest lap of the day.

The goal Thursday will be to build on what Enerson and the team learned today and find sufficient single-car speed to solidly make the top 30 Saturday. If Enerson and ABEL Motorsports can accomplish that, they’ll be firmly locked into the starting lineup for this year’s edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.

Next up, Day 2 of Practice for the 500, from Noon to 6pm ET.

