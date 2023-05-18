#7: Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice date: Wednesday, May 17

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200 Laps

Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km

Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Practice: Thursday, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET Fast Friday : Friday, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

: Friday, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET Practice : Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET Qualifying : Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. ET

: Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 5:50 p.m. ET Practice : Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET Qualifying : Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET Practice : Monday, May 22, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

: Monday, May 22, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET Carb Day : Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

: Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, May 28, 12:45 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 28, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 19th, 225.604 mph

Total Laps: 142

”It was a good day, lot of laps ran. We’re still learning, but a lot of positives to take from today, and we’re happy with where we are. We’ll just continue to work tomorrow.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 20th, 225.507 mpg

Total Laps: 122

“We laid down a lot of laps. There was a lot of traffic running in the afternoon, and we did some solo running in the morning. I think it’s a good baseline to work from tomorrow. Obviously, you don’t really know where some other people are at in terms of their programs and tire life in certain stints, but I think we have a lot of data to analyze with four cars. We’ll look over it tonight and come back tomorrow with a plan.”

#66: Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Tony Kanaan, No. 66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 23rd, 225.266 mph

Total Laps: 81

”Good day for us, we did almost a hundred laps trying to make big changes, changes that take a lot of time to figure out, so from tomorrow on it’s just going to be tweaking the car. All in all, an awesome day for the No. 66 team. I think the whole team looked pretty strong, we did a lot of laps, and now on to tomorrow.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 27th, 224.756 mph

Total Laps: 98

”It was good to get some actual runs in. They were mostly error runs in the beginning with a little race running in the end, but that was fun. I think we’re in a good window. We had some issues in the end; we couldn’t do a full run and we had to do a couple pit stops. I think we’re pretty much where we left off last year. It’s very tight. We want to catch the Ganassis, they were really strong last year and they continue to be strong. We have to bridge that gap, but otherwise, we feel really strong. I think we’re in the mix.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Strong first day running for the team. We’re focused on our own program here, a lot of race prep work. We’re pretty pleased with everything, got through a lot of tests today and we have a lot of data to chew through this evening. The drivers all seem reasonably comfortable for day one on track. Looking at the notes, we’re pretty happy where we sit. It’s always hard to judge around this place, but so far so good.”