Source: Team PR

#2: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

JOSEF NEWGARDEN No. 2 SNAP-ON DALLARA/CHEVROLET

START – 13TH FINISH – 7TH POINTS – 6TH (-43)

RACE RUNDOWN: It was a workman-like day for Josef Newgarden and the No. 2 Snap-On Chevrolet team as he started 13th and finished seventh in Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Newgarden would use some nifty moves on the start to go from 13th to eighth in the opening lap on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. After moving up to sixth on lap 14, Newgarden would make his first pit stop of the day on lap 18 for primary tires and a slight wing adjustment. From there the two-time INDYCAR Series champion would clock off consistent laps. He would run as high as fifth when he passed Felix Rosenqvist on lap 59. Newgarden would be eighth heading into the final 10 laps but managed to pass a struggling Colton Herta to come home in the seventh position at the checkered flag.

NEWGARDEN’S THOUGHTS: “Decent day for the Snap-On Chevy to finish seventh. I think our potential was on the podium, maybe in third, but had a tough final pit stop. The team did an amazing job, and we had a decent car. Certainly, would’ve loved a podium, but we’ll take a seventh and roll into the big show on the oval.”

#3: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN No. 3 ODYSSEY BATTERY DALLARA/CHEVROLET

START – 16TH FINISH – 16th POINTS – 5TH (-41)

RACE RUNDOWN: On a day that featured unforeseen drama with tire selection, Scott McLaughlin and the No. 3 Odyssey Battery Chevrolet team finished 16th in the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday afternoon. Starting the 85-lap race from the 16th position, McLaughlin, race strategist Kyle Moyer and lead engineer Ben Bretzman elected to start on the softer, alternate Firestone tires. The alternate tires have historically been the preferred tire in this race, but the 2023 edition would prove otherwise as the primary tires turned out the be the optimal choice. On the opening lap of the race, McLaughlin received front wing damage that resulted in a trip to pit road for repairs. While that put the Odyssey Battery team a bit off strategy, McLaughlin found himself in position for a top 10 finish. Unfortunately, on the white-flag lap, the fuel light came on in the No. 3 cockpit, forcing McLaughlin to pit for one gallon of fuel to make it to the end. After returning to the track, the New Zealander would cross the finish line in the 16th position.

MCLAUGHLIN’S THOUGHTS: “Obviously a little frustrated at how we qualified with the Odyssey Battery Chevrolet. After practice I thought we should challenge for the Firestone Fast Six. Then, after warmup, I thought we were better and starting on the red tires would give us a chance to make up a few positions over the start of the race. The first corner of this race is always a bit chaotic, and it caught us today with some front wing damage that we had to come in and repair. Immediately that changes our strategy, but we fought back and looked to be in a position for a top 10, which would have been acceptable considering. We’ll have to go back and look at why we got so low on fuel. Luckily the light came on in time for me to hit pit road and take on one gallon to make it to the end. Frustrating but we need to forget this result and focus on the 500.”

#12: Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

WILL POWER No. 12 VERIZON 5G DALLARA/CHEVROLET

START – 12TH FINISH – 12TH POINTS – 8TH (-52)

RACE RUNDOWN: Recovery was the name of the game for Will Power and the No. 12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet team in Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The three-time winner of the event would start from the 13th position, but his day would go sideways on lap 7 when he would be spun by the No. 27 car, who received a penalty from INDYCAR for the incident. Power would rejoin in 23rd position and begin a steady charge regaining lost ground. He was up to 17th by lap 15 and would make his first pit stop on lap 21. The Verizon 5G Chevrolet would run a long second-stint. He was 14th with 10 laps to go and gained two positions late to come home 12th.

POWER’S THOUGHTS: “It was a good recovery by the Verizon 5G Chevy team. Certainly, was a pity getting spun out and put us on attack the rest of the day. Happy to get back to 12th and now we move on to the big one.”

WHAT’S NEXT: The next two weeks will be spent at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28.