Saturday, May 13

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 12, 2023) – Information about GMR Grand Prix track activity Saturday, May 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

8-11 a.m.: IMS Museum’s Cars & Coffee (Museum Parking Lot)

8-8:40 a.m.: USF2000 Race 2

8:55-9:45 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 2

11:15-11:45 a.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm-up

Noon-12:40 p.m.: USF2000 Race 3

1:05 p.m.: INDY NXT by Firestone “Drivers Start Your Engines”

1:10 p.m.: INDY NXT by Firestone Race (35 laps or 55 minutes)

2:55 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver introductions

3:39 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES “Drivers Start Your Engines”

3:45 p.m.: GMR Grand Prix Race (85 laps)

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $40 for GMR Grand Prix Race Day. Flex Admission tickets are $54. Children 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult for general admission and flex admission. Reserved seat tickets range between $49-$114.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 6N, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A, and 11A.

PARKING: Free parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40). Enter through Gate 10 from 30th Street. Additional paid parking will be available in Lot 1A, Lot 2 and Main Gate for $20. Gate 1 Lot located next to Gate 1 off Crawfordsville Road, is available for $50. Parking within the infield of Turn 3 requires a pre-purchased parking pass. Enter through Gate 10 from 30th Street for infield parking. Paid ADA parking is available in Lot 3P and Lot 2 for $20 and Gate 1 for $50. Free ADA parking is located in Lot 7 (North 40). Motorcycle parking is also available for $20 in the South Carousel Lot via Gate 2.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted. Parking and gate locations.

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY MUSEUM HOURS (7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.): Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Free IMS Museum shuttles will run during IMS gate hours between the Museum and the corner of 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard. in the Speedway’s infield. Those guests wanting to visit the IMS Museum must possess an event ticket or credential to the GMR Grand Prix and purchase a Museum admission ticket at the Museum. Visitors should park in open IMS parking lots and use the 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard shuttles to access the Museum.