INDIANAPOLIS (May 12, 2023) — Driving the No. 55 Sexton Properties Chevrolet, rookie Benjamin Pedersen will start 23rd in the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Coursetomorrow afternoon. Pedersen posted a lap time of 1 minute, 10.5181 seconds (124.513mph).

“It was a really good lap but unfortunately we just don’t have the speed in the car, definitely the best lap I’ve ever done in an Indy car so I’m proud of that,” said Pedersen who turned 24 yesterday. “Starting p23 for tomorrow and we’ll see if we can’t work some magic from a strategy perspective and just have a really good race and move forward which is the big goal. First time here in an Indy car, first and foremost I’m loving it and just trying to get better and better every day.”

Santino Ferrucci will start 27th in the No. 14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet after posting a lap time of 1 minute, 10.5879 seconds (124.390mph).

“We just had another electrical issue that really set us back,” said Ferrucci. “Obviously, I just didn’t put together the cleanest one-lap run because we were trying to fight traffic and not impede anybody. It is so tight here. This is the tightest track we come to all year. Everyone’s got a million laps here. Our car is just not in the window yet. We’re working on it. We’re doing the best we can. Nothing like starting from the back and trying to make our way through the field tomorrow, and I’m sure we’ll do that.”

Christian Lundgaard won his first career NTT P1 Award with his pole-winning lap time of 1 minute, 9.3321 seconds (126.643mph). Rounding out the Firestone Fast Six were: Felix Rosenqvist, Alex Palou, Jack Harvey, Pato O’Ward and Kyle Kirkwood.

The race will be broadcast Saturday afternoon on NBC starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.