Friday, May 5th 2023



HMD Motorsports is bringing Reece Gold on board to take over their No. 10 INDY NXT by Firestone ride.

Yesterday, Gold and Juncos Hollinger Racing mutually announced they were parting ways.

Gold made two INDY NXT by Firestone starts for Juncos-Holinger Racing, finishing 8th in St. Petersburg and 17th at Barber Motorsports Park.

The 18-year-old from Miami, Fla., has seven wins, 11 poles and 24 podiums in four seasons of USF Pro Championship competition.