Source: Team PR

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustín Canapino will proudly carry the colors of the Argentine flag on his #78 Dallara-Chevrolet when he goes into battle at the INDY 500 later this month (May 28).

The stunning blue and white livery is expected to be one of the stars of the show at the sixth round of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and reflects the colors of Agustín’s home country flag.

The livery is the result of a strategic partnership between the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) – with the collaboration of Visit Argentina, the international tourism promotion brand of Inprotur.

As well as honoring the Argentine flag, the livery will also feature design elements that celebrate Argentina’s success at the 2022 World Cup.

Claudio Tapia, President of the AFA, said: “Generating actions such as the ones we are celebrating today highlight the union between Argentines through sport. To be able to unite two great passions such as soccer and motor racing in a foreign territory is a demonstration of teamwork. The AFA is proud to support an Argentine driver in the iconic INDY 500 race and wishes the best of luck to Agustín Canapino and the Juncos Hollinger Racing team.”

Ricardo Juncos, President and co-owner of JHR, said: “As an Argentinean, I am proud to have the colors of my country and the Argentinean Football Association with us for this edition of the INDY 500 race. To be able to bring together the two greatest passions of Argentines, together with the AFA and Agustín Canapino, in the most important and oldest event in the history of world motorsport, the 500, is a dream come true. I believe it will undoubtedly be a historic event for the sport in our country, which beyond any result will remain in everyone’s memory.”

Ricardo Sosa, Executive Secretary of Inprotur, said: “This presentation makes it possible for us to continue making our country visible in the world. We have been doing this since the first INDYCAR race of 2023, promoting the tourist benefits of Argentina in the United States. Now, with this car in the Argentine colors, it’s possible to create a great impact at the biggest motor race in the world, and show the passion of soccer and motor racing coming together – two things that generate a great feeling in Argentina. It will also be a proud moment to see the race clothing of Agustín Canapino and the team’s mechanics following the guidelines of the Argentinean national soccer team at the INDY 500.”

Agustín will be making his INDY 500 debut at the 107th running of the event. The 33-year-old is one of the most successful drivers in Argentine motor racing, having won 15 national titles.

He is only the second racing driver in history to win the prestigious Olimpia de Oro (Argentina’s sports person of the year award). Previous winners include Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Juan Martín Del Potro.

Agustín Canapino, JHR driver, said: “It is a great honor and a great pride to represent the world champions in the oldest and most important motor racing competition on the planet. For me, it is a dream come true twice over: participating in the INDY 500 as well representing our national team, which brings so much joy to the Argentineans. It will be my first time in this race and although our goal is to qualify and finish the race, we will do every lap with all the desire to finish in the best possible position. Many thanks to the AFA and Juncos Hollinger Racing for allowing me to live this

great dream.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the top open-wheel racing series in the United States, with drivers competing on ovals, traditional road courses and street circuits. The first edition of the INDY 500 took place in 1911, and the race has grown to be one of the biggest events in the world motor sports calendar.

The stage is set. On May 28, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will provide the backdrop for a moment that will be marked forever in the history of Argentine sport. The sporting success written by the country, which has been maximized by the World Cup success in Qatar 2022 and followed by several events like this one, will help Argentina continue to place itself at the highest and most competitive level in the world.