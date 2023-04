The paddock was already filling up with fans a couple hours before the warm-up at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. TSO Photo by Patrick By Patrick Stephan Couple notes before we turn our attention to the NTT INDYCAR Series final warm-up at 11:00am Central Time. We will start with the good news that this…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.