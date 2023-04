By Patrick Stephan The final practice went green right at 11:00am Central Time on a beautiful spring day here in Birmingham, Alabama. The air temp is 67F, the track is at 97F and the humidity is 62F. Side note, the track entrance road starts in Leeds, but the signage makes sure to note when you…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only.