The Grand Prix of Long Beach has been called the “Monaco of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES” for its seaside location and long history in the world of motorsports. Team Penske has scored a total of seven series wins on the 11-turn, 1.968-mile circuit with the most recent coming last year as Josef Newgarden took his first Long Beach checkered flag. Friday’s on-track schedule featured one practice session with Scott McLaughlin leading the way for the team with the 13th-fastest lap in the No. 3 Sonsio Chevrolet. Newgarden in the No. 2 Hitachi Chevrolet and reigning series champion Will Power in the No. 12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet finished directly behind in the 14th and 15th spots, respectively.



WHAT’S NEXT – A second practice session tomorrow morning precedes Firestone Fast Six Qualifying tomorrow afternoon. The time trials can be seen on Peacock starting at 3:05 pm ET.