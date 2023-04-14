by Steve Wittich

TSO has learned that the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, will have a 34th entry. Abel Motorsports, located a half-mile south of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has entered the No. 50 for RC Enerson.

Located in Speedway, Ind., Abel Motorsports competes in INDY NXT by Firestone, with Jacob Abel finishing on the podium in the season’s first race.

“Our team is excited to be an entry in the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 with RC Enerson as our driver,” said team owner Bill Abel. “We are fortunate to have great people on our race team that make things like this possible. I know that John (Brunner) and everyone on the team has been working hard to prepare for this opportunity. We will take it one step at a time, laser-focused on preparing.”

TSO understands that Abel Motorsports manager John Brunner has assembled a crew of engineers and mechanics with extensive NTT INDYCAR SERIES experience, including experienced engineers Mike Colliver and Erik Petersen, along with long-time INDYCAR crew chief Greg Senerius. TSO understands that this experienced group has been rubbing on the chassis and completely rebuilding the gearbox and uprights for the lightly used chassis.

“I’ve had a long- standing relationship with RC and the Enerson Family for more than a decade,” explained team manager Brunner. “I am confident in RC’s ability and know we can give him a competitive car. The team has done a great job for months preparing the primary 500 car while not losing focus on our INDY NXT programs. We look forward to testing to be fully prepared on May 16th for the opening day of Indy 500 practice. Thanks to INDYCAR and Chevrolet for their efforts.”

Enerson, the Chief Instructor at the Lucas Oil School of Racing, has made five NTT INDYCAR SERIES starts after a successful American open-wheel junior formula career.

The 26-year-old from New Port Richey, Fla., attempted to qualify for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, falling just short in a rushed program.

In 2015, Enerson led the INDY NXT series oval points in a full-time field that included four Indianapolis 500 starters.

“I can’t thank Bill and John enough for this opportunity to be back at the 500, said Enerson excitedly. “This entry has been a work in progress for many months now. This Abel Motorsports crew is top-notch and loaded with experience. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of an IndyCar at IMS.”

It is expected that a Chevrolet Indy V6 will power the entry and that the team is ready for the April 20th and 21st open test at the historic 2.5-mile oval – if a power plant becomes available for them.

Unless someone waves a magic wand and a rabbit is pulled out of a hat, TSO does not expect a 35th entry for the “Greatest Spectacle In Racing.”

RC Enerson at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May 2021 ((Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment – Travis Hinkle)

For commercial opportunities please contact:

John Brunner – Team Manger, Abel Motorsports

johnbrunner1@gmail.com

(317) 989-7223

Brian Marks – CEO TopSpeed Management LLC

bmarkstopspeed@gmail.com

(513) 262-0692



