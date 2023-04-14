#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Streets of Long Beach

Practice date: Friday, April 14

Round: 3/17

Total laps: 85 Laps

Total race distance: 167.30 miles/269.24 km

Length: 1.97 miles/3.17 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 8:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. PT

Saturday, 8:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. PT Qualifying: Saturday, 12:05 – 1:20 p.m. PT

Saturday, 12:05 – 1:20 p.m. PT Green Flag: Sunday, 12:45 p.m. PT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. PT on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 1st, 01:06.6999

Total Laps: 23

“It’s a tight field. Long Beach always is. We just kept chipping at it today. We rolled off strong, but we definitely made adjustments to get it a little bit more in the window, a bit more to this track’s characteristics and to what I like. So far, it’s good and we’re going to look to see where we can make improvements. I think we’re in good shape for tomorrow. It’s all about executing; it’s going to be really, really tough.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 7th, 01:07.1572

Total Laps: 23

”It was a really good first session. It’s just small adjustments from here on out. This is two weekends in a row now where the car has rolled off in the window. It’s always a pleasure when that happens. Now, it’s just about fine-tuning, keeping up with the track and executing to hopefully be fighting for a win on Sunday.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: 9th, 01:07.3135

Total Laps: 25

”That’s the first practice done here at Long Beach. It’s always hectic with lots of cars on a small track, so there was a lot of traffic. But I thought overall we were good. As a team, we covered the top nine, and Pato was quickest, which is promising for the weekend ahead. It’s still early, and we have a lot of stuff to go through, but overall I’m happy.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“That’s a great start to the weekend for the team. Pato obviously finished the session fastest. With these practice sessions, you have to take everything with a grain of salt because a lot of people get their laps messed up. We’ll try to weed through the data to see how good we are, but we’re pretty confident we had three top-10 cars today, as it showed with the timing. We’ve learned a few things which we’ll carry into the rest of the weekend, but overall it’s just fun to be here, see the crowd and all of the papaya support.”