LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 14, 2023) – Anaheim Ducks star Adam Henrique will serve as Grand Marshal of the 2023 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The 12-year NHL veteran serves as an Alternate Captain for the team and is 14th in franchise history in points (221), ninth in goals (117) and is the co-leader in goals this season with 22.

He is part of the pre-race ceremonies prior to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, which has its green flag at 12:45 p.m., PT. Grant Gustin, who stars as “The Flash” on The CW Network’s eponymous hit television show, will – quite appropriately – take a ride in the “Fastest Seat in Sports,” INDYCAR’s two-seat race car driven by racing legend Mario Andretti just prior to the start of the race. He will also say the most famous words in racing, “Drivers start your engines.”

Joining Henrique and Gustin during the Acura Grand Prix pre-race ceremonies will be recording artist and producer Tim Kepler, who will perform the national anthem. Kepler, a Riverside native, is the regular anthem singer for the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Sunday’s pre-race festivities will also include an F/A-18 fighter jet flyover from the United States Navy stationed out of China Lake, as well as the elite United States Army Golden Knights parachute team who will jump and land at multiple spots along the racetrack including the front straightaway on Shoreline Drive.

