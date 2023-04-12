Source: Team PR

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will take to the Streets of Long Beach this weekend for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit has been the site of some of the most memorable moments in open-wheel racing including Michael Andretti claiming his first and final INDYCAR wins as a driver (1986, 2002). The Andretti Autosport team is no stranger to success on the historic street circuit with five wins and four poles since the inaugural INDYCAR event in 2009. With Andretti Autosport’s rich Long Beach history, this weekend is sure to bring excitement to the longest-running major street race in North America.

Circuit Length

Number of Turns

Race Distance

Where to Watch 1.968 miles

11 turns

85 laps // 167.28 miles

NBC, Peacock and INDYCAR Radio

In 13 starts on the Streets of Long Beach, Andretti Autosport has won a total of five times (Hunter-Reay – 2010, Conway – 2011, Rossi – 2018 + 2019, Herta – 2021). The team has also recorded four pole positions (Hunter-Reay – 2014, Rossi 2018 + 2019, C. Herta – 2021), finished on the podium nine times, recorded thirteen top-five finishes and led 401 laps.

Colton Herta will make his fourth start at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach having scored one win (2021), one pole (2022) and leading 71 laps on the historic street circuit. Herta’s 2022 pole lap broke the Long Beach qualifying record.

Returning for his third start at Long Beach, Romain Grosjean will try for another Firestone Fast Six appearance after qualifying sixth in both 2021 and 2022 and finishing on the second step of the podium in 2022.

This year marks both Kyle Kirkwood’s and Devlin DeFrancesco’s second start at Long Beach with Kirkwood finishing in the top 10 in his 2021 debut and DeFrancesco retiring early due to contact.

Michael Andretti won his first and final races as a driver on the Streets of Long Beach (1986, 2002) as well as his first win as a sole team owner (2010).

“It’s great to be back home in Southern California for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. I grew up coming to this race as a kid and was fortunate enough to win here in 2021. We’ve had fantastic cars here in the past and I can’t wait to see what we can do this weekend with the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda.”

“Long Beach is one of my favorite tracks on the calendar and it was actually my best finish last year. The Andretti Autosport team always thrives on street courses and even more so at Long Beach. It’s definitely a track I’ve been looking forward to and we’re due for some luck to turn our way after the first two events this year. Hopefully, the third time is a charm for us in the No. 27 AutoNation Honda.”

“Long Beach was good to us last year and we know from St. Pete this season that we have a super fast car on street courses. I’m excited to keep the momentum going from the start of our season with the No. 28 DHL Honda and see all the fans that always have a great time in Long Beach.”

“Andretti Autosport has always had strong cars in Long Beach and I’m confident the same will be true this year. Our street course package is solid and we’ve had a good amount of speed in the No. 29 Capstone Andretti Steinbrenner Honda, so I’m looking forward to getting a strong finish.”

“The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is always one of the highlights of the year – Jim Michaelian and the AGPLB put on a world-class event. This race has also been good to Andretti Autosport as a team with five wins including three of the past four and Michael winning both his first and his 42nd and final races on the streets of Long Beach. We look forward to building on the speed we showed at St. Petersburg with a little more good fortune in the race to be at the sharp end when the checkered flag falls on Sunday afternoon.”