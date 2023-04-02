TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY RACE NOTES

11th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet

13th: ED CARPENTER No. 33 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet

20th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet

NEXT RACE: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach,April 16 (NBC, 3 p.m. ET)

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 20th: “I struggled today, for sure. I was glad to see our other two BITNILE.COM cars have a good day, but I just could not find the balance I needed. It was kind of trying to hang on for dear life most of the time. That was a shame, we did get a little better at the end but we had already lost too much ground. It was a shame for us, I hate to leave Texas like this. But, all of the cars are in one piece and we’ll move on to Long Beach and be better there.”

RACE RESULTS: START: 25th FINISH: 20th STATUS: Running LAPS COMPLETED: 246/250 OF NOTE: Conor Daly battled difficult conditions today but managed to bring home the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet in the 20th position. A tough qualifying run left him with 25th on the starting grid and an ill-handling racecar made it hard to charge forward. However, Daly persevered through to the checkered flag, picking up positions when the opportunities did present themselves. Over the course of today’s 250-lap race, Daly completed six pit stops. Despite falling laps down to the leaders, he remained focus on the task at hand and was undeterred to the finish. Daly has now competed at Texas Motor Speedway eight times, including today’s PPG 375.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 11th: “I had a pretty good day out there! Yesterday was a struggle, qualifying as far back as I’ve ever qualified! Today I was the biggest mover, from P26 up to P11. I’m happy, I had a lot of fun. I wish I had two laps more! It was tight out there, a lot of butt squeezing! On to Long Beach, let’s keep this going!” (Photo Courtesy of INDYCAR Photo)

RACE RESULTS: START: 26th FINISH: 11th STATUS: Running LAPS COMPLETED: 249/250 OF NOTE: Rinus VeeKay rolled off 26th today after a disappointing qualifying session yesterday. Over the course of this afternoon’s event at Texas Motor Speedway, he gained 15 positions to become the biggest mover of the race. At the end of the 250 laps, VeeKay took the checkered flag in 11th. Over the course of the event, VeeKay steadily charged forward and raced up to the Top 10 on multiple occasions. He completed five pit stops during the race, taking fuel and tires each of the first four. On his final stop on Lap 226, he elected for a fresh set of Firestone Firehawks for the dash to the end. VeeKay has now raced at Texas Motor Speedway five times, finishing in the Top 11 in three of those events.

ED CARPENTER, NO. 33 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

ED CARPENTER, No. 33 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 13th: “I thought the race was a lot of fun, I hope everyone really enjoyed it. I feel like the work that INDYCAR did made the product better for sure. I am a little disappointed with where we finished, I don’t think it’s representative of the car we had today. We kind of missed it on a couple of decisions late in the race that held us back. I feel like we for sure had a Top 10 car, we may not have had the speed to be in the Top 5 so we do still have work to do. I am happy we put on a good show for BITNILE.COM and Circle 8 Cranes, they had a really great group here. This was a good start to the season and I feel really good heading into Indy.”