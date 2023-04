By Steve Wittich All of the numbers The start was Scott Dixon’s 370th, moving him into fourth all-time, one race ahead of the legendary A.J. Foyt.The start was Álex Palou’s 50th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES race.The win is the 26th of Josef Newgarden’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES career, moving him into a tie for 15th on…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.