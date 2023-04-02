#2: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, #5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet race for the lead

Texas Motor Speedway

Race Date: Sunday, April 2

Round: 2/17

Total laps: 250 Laps

Total race distance: 375 miles/603.50 km

Length: 1.5 miles/2.41 km

Number of turns: 4

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 5th

Finishing Position: 2nd

Championship Position: 1st, 82 points

“It’s been a hell of a start to the year. The team gave me an absolute rocket ship. Everybody that was watching the race midway through saw that. It was an absolute joy to drive this No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet today. We’ve had two second-place finishes, so we’re still waiting for that win this year, but that’s a great start to the championship year and that’s what we need. We’re going to keep chipping at it to get that first win and then try to rack some more up.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 3rd

Finishing Position: 23rd

Championship Position: 9th, 40 points

“We had a really strong car. That’s obvious with qualifying and Pato’s result. It got taken away from us in the first stop to no fault of our own. It was an inconsistent ruling from INDYCAR and very disappointing from Kyle. It was a wasted day for the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, but the car was good and that’s all that matters.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: 1st

Finishing Position: 26th

Championship Position: 25th, 18 points

“Tough call today, ending up in the wall. I got too wide in the marbles in Turns 3 and 4 and just spun around and crashed. It was a tough race for me. I thought we were competitive, but I was not super comfy with the balance of the car. But it was on me, that one. It sucks, but we’ll just have to bounce back stronger. It was a shame for Pato as well. He looked like the strongest guy out there. We look forward to Long Beach.”