FORT WORTH, Texas (April 1, 2023) — There was no fooling around today when it came to qualifying for the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway as both of the Sexton Properties Chevrolets qualified in the top half of the 28-car field.

Rookie Benjamin Pedersen will start a lucky 13th after posting a two-lap average speed of 219.100mph in the No. 55 Sexton Properties Chevrolet earning him the fastest rookie honors. Santino Ferrucci clocked in an average speed of 218.892mph and will start 14th alongside his teammate in row 7.

“Really good qualifying here at Texas Motor Speedway,” said the 23-year-old Danish-American. “My first ever INDYCAR qualifying and we qualified 13th. The car was pretty darn good. You look at the names of some of the guys we outqualified and I think that’s a pretty cool feeling. We just have to stay focused…Honestly, I’m a big fan of the ovals. Every oval I’ve been to I’ve enjoyed the lot. I love this place. I’m excited for the race.”

Ferrucci, who subbed for an injured Jack Harvey last year and started last with just six laps of practice and finished ninth, will have a better starting spot this year.

“Qualifying went pretty good for us,” said Ferrucci, 24, who lives locally in the Dallas area. “I mean, being one of the first few cars out and to end up P14 and our teammate P13, you can tell it’s pretty even between the two cars. You know it’s going to be a lot better starting from mid-pack than it was starting from dead-last last year so not as much work to do on Sunday. But you know what? We’re going to make the most of it, and we’ll have some fun.”

Felix Rosenqvist won the NTT P1 Award with a speed of 220.264 mph on the 1.5-mile, high-banked superspeedway. Second through fifth were: Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward.

The PPG 375 will be broadcast live on NBC starting at 12 noon ET. The 250-lap race will also be streamed live on NBC’s Peacock and aired on the INDYCAR Radio Network.