2023 PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway
Arrow McLaren Practice and Qualifying Report
Texas Motor Speedway
Practice and Qualifying Date: Saturday, April 1
Round: 2/17
Total laps: 250 Laps
Total race distance: 375 miles/603.50 km
Length: 1.5 miles/2.41 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start time:
- Green Flag: Sunday, 11:15 a.m. CT
TUNE IN: Sunday, 11:00 a.m. CT on NBC
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 6th, 222.913 mph
Qualifying: 1st, 220.264 mph
Starting Position: P1
Practice 2: 8th, 220.115 mph
“It was a good run. I’m happy with it and the balance. Arrow McLaren cars are looking great today. My laps were very similar to last year, and I think we just built on it. Maybe it was a good thing to start early. The track kind of warmed up. We’ll take it. We’ve always been good here, but this is a whole different confidence level compared to last year. Let’s try to wrap it up tomorrow.”
|Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 3rd, 223.468 mph
Qualifying: 3rd, 219.960 mph
Starting Position: P3
Practice 2: 11th, 219.419
“It was good. Amazing result for the team to be one, three and five. It’s one of the stronger qualifying rounds I’ve been a part of. Practice was good, and the car’s been awesome off the truck. It’s a testament to the work the team’s done. I’m looking forward to carrying over that same positivity to the race car, and if we do that, we’ll have an awesome day tomorrow.”
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 2nd, 223.518 mph
Qualifying: 5th, 219.619 mph
Starting Position: P5
Practice 2: 13th, 218.771 mph
“I’m happy with my car. We qualified fifth, and we can do lots from there. We’ve made some good changes to the race car, and we got a lot of laps down. We were basically able to run wherever we wanted. That’s what you want here at Texas Motor Speedway.”
|Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren
|“You can’t ask for much more than the result we got today in this series. It’s awesome to get the pole and to have all the cars in the top five. I was going to be pretty happy if we were all in the top 10 because you can win from there, so to get everyone in the top five is exceptional. I’m confident we’ll put together some pretty good race cars tomorrow and looking forward to getting out there.”