Many Innovative Features Bring Action, Excitement to Fans Everywhere

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, March 2, 2023) – INDYCAR and NTT DATA have joined forces to reimagine and redesign the popular INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA, with the new-look app available now internationally for all Android and iOS devices.

The INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA gives fans the insider’s edge on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, North America’s premier open-wheel championship and one of the most competitive racing series globally. With the power of NTT DATA’s best-in-class mobile technology, the INDYCAR App in 2023 provides a better experience for fans by fully capitalizing on the capabilities of modern iOS and Android devices and platforms.

“While downloads and use of the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA grew to unprecedented levels in 2022, we wanted to continue to work with our innovative partner NTT DATA to make this an even more essential way for fans to follow the world’s most exciting racing series,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. “Mobile continues to be one of the most popular ways to engage our new and existing fans, and we want to bring the action, excitement and personalities of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to our fans wherever they are, whenever they want.”

Among the highlights and features of the new INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA:

Live timing and scoring leaderboard data in near-real time, with an enhanced 2D track map and driver-specific telemetry information

Single sign-on feature for fans to seamlessly enjoy the race across multiple Android and/or iOS devices, connect through social channels and access premium features

Exclusive livestream videos, along with highlight clips, race recaps and video features

Integration with INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge driven by Firestone, the official fantasy racing game of INDYCAR

New for 2023: Users can select multiple favorite drivers and teams, allowing fans to stay up to date on what matters most to them

A minimum of 11 in-car cameras during the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and up to 15 in-car cameras for select races

Detailed schedule with a list of races, locations, session times and broadcast channels for the entire season

Race-specific content, including INDYCAR’s interactive spotter guide, pit assignments and the full weekend schedule

Custom push notifications for race start times, news updates, special announcements and more

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Penske Entertainment to bring new digital technologies to help expand and enhance the racing experience, especially on race day. That’s what the redesigned NTT INDYCAR Series mobile app accomplishes,” NTT DATA Services CEO Bob Pryor said. “We expect INDYCAR’s passionate fan base will appreciate the new app to debut now, so they can have it on hand for the 2023 season opener, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”

The robust new app debuts just before the 2023 season opener, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on March 3-5 at St. Petersburg, Florida. Fans can download it at Google Play for Android devices and the App Store for iOS devices. The app automatically will update for existing users who have automatic updates turned on their devices.

This new app launch comes after the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA reached more fans than ever in the 2022 season. Growth increased to 68,000+ users on race weekends, and over 110,000+ users during the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, both all-time records. There were more than 188,000 new app downloads in 2022, the most in a single racing season.