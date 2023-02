By Steve Wittich Not a bad view on my drive to NTT INDYCAR SERIES content day (Photo Courtesy of Steve Wittich) Hello from the Coachella Valley, where the NTT INDYCAR SERIES held a pair of content days at the Palm Springs Convention Center before a Thursday and Friday test at The Thermal Club, a 17-turn,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.