2023 Arrow McLaren Open Test Preview
Open Test at The Thermal Club
Dates: February 2-3
Length: 2.9 miles/4.67 km
Number of turns: 17
Session start times:
- Test 1: Thursday, 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. PT
- Test 2: Thursday, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. PT
- Test 3: Friday, 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. PT
- Test 4: Friday, 1:00 – 4:30 p.m. PT
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
|I’ve been so eager to get back into the flow of everything, and I’m really looking forward to enjoying the awesome facility at The Thermal Club. Most importantly, I’m excited to get back to ripping around on the track.
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
|I’m pumped to get the season started at Thermal. It’ll be good to have some more testing this year going into St. Petersburg. It’s also fun with the new tracks – it’s not every day you get to learn a new one these days.
Alexander Rossi – No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
I’m excited to head to The Thermal Club for the open test. It’s always a great opportunity to get back behind the wheel and work with the team on fine-tuning the car before the season begins. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve there and gathering valuable data to help us perform at our best during the upcoming season.
|Gavin Ward – Racing Director
I’m thrilled with the team we’ve put together for 2023. Our three Arrow McLaren Chevrolet’s are looking sharp and I can’t wait to see what they can do on track at The Thermal Club.