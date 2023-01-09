Photo Courtesy of Andretti Autosport



INDIANAPOLIS (January 9, 2023) – Andretti Autosport announced today that Certech USA will serve as an official partner on the No. 98 KULR Technologies / Curb Honda of Marco Andretti for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Certech USA, a subsidiary of Certech Spa and part of Certech Group Holding, is the Italian worldwide leading supplier in the industry for rubber lining deployed in tile manufacturing, mining and advanced technologies. They have built their business on long-lasting client relationships making this partnership with Andretti Autosport a great match as they expand into motorsports.

Andretti and the No. 98 Honda sporting Certech USA will take to the track for Open Testing on April 20-21 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before joining his four Andretti teammates for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in May. Andretti has recorded eight top-10 finishes and four top-three results at the famed Indianapolis oval, also claiming pole position in 2020.

In addition to riding along for the third-generation Andretti racer’s 18th start at the Indianapolis 500 as the official rubber lining sponsor, the Tennessee-headquartered Certech USA will also be in attendance on the Streets of Nashville supporting Andretti Autosport at the Music City Grand Prix.

Doug Bresnahan, Chief Commercial Officer, Andretti Autosport:

“We are delighted to have Certech USA join us for one of the biggest motorsport events in the world, the Indianapolis 500, and supporting us at one of the newest additions to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Streets of Nashville. Certech shares our drive to be the best and supports our overall goal to win making this partnership a perfect collaboration.”

Marcello Cusma, CEO, Certech USA Inc.:

“Andretti Autosport is what Certech USA is all about. It’s family, passion, performance, and dreams. We share the same Italian roots and embrace the same values. If you can dream it, you can do it.”