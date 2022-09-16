A sticker Alternate Firestone Firehawk Racing Tire (red) is ready to be passed over the wall during a pit stop. The long-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES partner sponsors the Firestone Pit Stop Performance Award to honor the pit crew that is the fastest during the season (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment)

By Steve Wittich

The five-way battle for the Astor Cup and two-way fight for Rookie of The Year grabbed most of the attention during the Firestone Grand Prix Of Monterey weekend; at the same time, the struggle for an under-the-radar but uber-important award was also coming down to the wire.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES partner Firestone generously offers a $150,000 prize split between the three crews that spend the least time on pit road during the season. The crew that spends the least time on pit road wins $75,000, while the next pair of fastest crews receive $50,000 and $25,000.

After the Grand Prix of Portland, Scott McLaughlin’s No. 3 Team Penske crew held a slim eight-point lead over a charging No. 12 Team Penske group and their driver Will Power.

Also with an outside chance was the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing crew and Scott Dixon, who had been the quickest on pit road at four events headed to the finale.

On Sunday, Power and the No. 12 crew, which includes Trevor Lacasse (crew chief and outside front), Trey Williams (inside front), Adam Janus (outside rear), Doug Snyder (inside rear), Blaine Hardy (air jack), Eric Crabtree (fueler) and Andy Greer (tear off) got the job done, spending the least time on pit road for the third straight race and fourth time in 2022.

“They’ve been solid all season,” said Power when TSO asked him about the No. 12 group giving him confidence going into the finale. “(Trevor) is a great crew chief, and it’s just a really positive group on the car. I’ve been fortunate to have these guys; we are a tight-knit group.

“They’ve been super consistent. The outside rear guy (Adam Janus) is in his first year, and he’s been pretty methodical about the way he does stuff and slowly picking up his pace. I tell them you don’t need to do anything special, just get us out. Do what you know.”

Power is the first Indy car champion in the last 25 years to take home the crown with only one win, making the little things like pit stops and the positions that can be gained a crucial part of the title. Power finished 29 spots ahead of where he qualified and won the championship by only 16 points. You do the math on that.

Final Firestone Pit Stop Performance Award standings (note that the Indianapolis 500 is not included)

RANK CREW POINTS 1 No. 12 – Team Penske 544 2 No. 3 – Team Penske 522 3 No. 9 – Chip Ganassi Racing 487 4 No. 2 – Team Penske 456 5 No. 10 – Chip Ganassi Racing 426 6 No. 21 – Ed Carpenter Racing 338 7 No. 5 – Arrow McLaren SP 335 8 No. 8 – Chip Ganassi Racing 324 9 No. 26 – Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian 309 10 No. 15 – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 306 11 No. 60 – Meyer Shank Racing 304 12 No. 28 – Andretti Autosport 279 13 No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP 277 14 No. 30 – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 243 15 No. 29 – Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 236 16 No. 51- Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 231 17 No. 27 – Andretti Autosport 231 18 No. 45 – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 227 19 No. 06 – Meyer Shank Racing 212 20 No. 48 – Chip Ganassi Racing 203 21 No. 20 – Ed Carpenter Racing 192 22 No. 77 – Juncos Hollinger Racing 181 23 No. 18 – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 181 24 No. 4 – A.J. Foyt Racing 129 25 No. 14 – A.J. Foyt Racing 125 26 No. 11 – A.J. Foyt Racing 78 27 No. 33 – Ed Carpenter Racing 38 28 No. 06 – Arrow McLaren SP 18

After winning his second championship, Power singled out crew chief Lacasse, who started his Team Penske career as a mechanic on the Aussie’s car in 2010, as a positive force during the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

“Yeah, I’ve had a few different crew chiefs, but I would say that he is the most positive, lighthearted guy I’ve had and very nurturing just with the guys,” said Power about Lacasse after the final race of the season. “I think everyone is happy on the crew.

Trevor Lacasse (in grey) gets drenched after leading the No. 12 crew to the Astor Cup and the Firestone Pit Stop Performance Award title during the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment)



“I’ve had crew chiefs that were really tough on the guys. They demand everyone to really do their job properly. But Trev is just — he’s a great guy, a great human, and very good at his job, and he keeps everyone calm, including me. He just says, just do what you do, man; nothing special. I’ve been saying that, too, on the radio. We come in for a stop, nothing special, boys, just do what you know.”

Power’s crew was one of eight that was the quickest during a race, winning that title at the Iowa Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway, Portland International Raceway, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Scott Dixon’s No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing crew also topped the competition four times.

A hearty great job goes out to the No. 21 crew of Ed Carpenter Racing, who was one of only three crews to best Team Penske or Chip Ganassi Racing with the least time spent on pit road at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was good to other crews as well, with the No. 7 crew of Felix Rosenqvist the quickest group at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, helping propel the Swede to a fourth-place finish in the Indianapolis 500. Also, the No. 26 – Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian spent the least time on pit road during Colton Herta’s GMR Grand Prix victory.

The No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing / Bitcoin Racing Team under the watchful eye of the crew at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. They spent the least time on pit road during the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment)

VeeKay’s crew, led by Jeff Frederick, ended the season in sixth place, the best non-Penske or Ganassi crew.

Side note: Rinus VeeKay was sporting a bushy mustache at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in honor of the character Rooster from Top Gun: Maverick. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio was VeeKay and his crews best performance of the year, maybe the mustache needs to come back.

Fastest driver and crew at each 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race this year

EVENT BEST DRIVER/CREW Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg No. 3 – Team Penske XPEL 375 No. 2 – Team Penske Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach No. 9 – Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama No. 3 – Team Penske GMR Grand Prix No. 26 – Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian 106th Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge No. 7 – Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix No. 2 – Team Penske Sonsio Grand Prix At Road America No. 9 – Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio No. 21 – Ed Carpenter Racing Honda Indy Toronto No. 9 – Chip Ganassi Racing Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash No. 12 – Team Penske Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300 presented by Google No. 9 – Chip Ganassi Racing Gallagher Grand Prix No. 2 – Team Penske Big Machine Music City Grand Prix No. 10 – Chip Ganassi Racing Bommarito Automotive Group 500 No. 12 – Team Penske Grand Prix of Portland No. 12 – Team Penske Firestone Grand Prix Of Monterey No. 12 – Team Penske

The No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing crew of Scott Dixon perform a pit stop at the Iowa Speedway. The “Wolf Pack” helped Dixon spend the least time on pit road during the Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300 presented by Google (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment)

The quickest crew doesn’t always win the race, but it certainly helps to have one of the five fastest. Eleven of the 17 winners had their crew finish in the top five quickest of the race, and every winner’s over-the-wall group was in the top half of that race’s competition. As a result, the average finishing position of the race winner in the Firestone Pit Stop Performance Award standings was precisely five.

Firestone Pit Stop Performance Award winning crews (includes the Indianapolis 500)

RANK ENTRY WIN 1 No. 9 – Chip Ganassi Racing 4 2 No. 12 – Team Penske 4 3 No. 2 – Team Penske 3 4 No. 3 – Team Penske 2 5 No. 26 – Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian 1 6 No. 21 – Ed Carpenter Racing 1 7 No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP 1 8 No. 10 – Chip Ganassi Racing 1

Firestone Pit Stop Performance Award top five crew finishes (includes the Indianapolis 500)

RANK ENTRY TOP 5s 1 No. 3 – Team Penske 12 2 No. 12 – Team Penske 11 3 No. 9 – Chip Ganassi Racing 9 4 No. 2 – Team Penske 8 5 No. 10 – Chip Ganassi Racing 7 6 No. 21 – Ed Carpenter Racing 6 7 No. 5 – Arrow McLaren SP 5 8 No. 15 – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 9 No. 60 – Meyer Shank Racing 4 10 No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP 4 11 No. 26 – Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian 3 12 No. 8 – Chip Ganassi Racing 2 13 No. 28 – Andretti Autosport 2 14 No. 30 – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 15 No. 20 – Ed Carpenter Racing 1 16 No. 77 – Juncos Hollinger Racing 1 17 No. 48 – Chip Ganassi Racing 1 18 No. 23 – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 1 19 No. 33 – Ed Carpenter Racing 1 20 No. 29 – Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 1

The No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing crew services Santino Ferrucci during the 106th Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge. The crew spent the third least time on pit road, an impressive feat for a one-off entry. (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment)

Firestone Pit Stop Performance Award top ten crew finishes (includes the Indianapolis 500)