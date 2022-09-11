|FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY RACE NOTES
14th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet
24th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET
CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 24th: “We had a really great start and a great first stint. I really enjoyed battling with Marcus Ericsson, Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist. I am not entirely sure what happened after that, we have some research to do because it felt like there was something that was affecting the way the car drove the rest of the race. I just kind of had to hold on to get to the finish. It’s a real shame, these last three races were really tough and it’s hard to end the year this way. There are a lot of great things to look back on though, we had some great moments. Just not the way we wanted to finish it. Super clean year, didn’t hit anything, ever. The BitNile guys did a great job. We’ll be back and be better next year.”
|RACE RESULTS:
START: 15th
FINISH: 24th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 93/95
|OF NOTE:
* Conor Daly qualified 15th for today’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, but didn’t stay in that position for long. In only one lap, he gained three spots to run 12th until his first pit stop. On Lap 12, he dove into the pit lane for a switch from red Firestone Firehawk tires to black.
* Though he had just made his second pit stop on Lap 31, he took advantage of an open pit lane before an anticipated caution to make a third stop on Lap 38. The yellow flag did fly and he came in again three laps later to top off on fuel.
* Managing the degradation of both black and red tires, he made two more stops on Lap 59 and 73. Despite difficult conditions, he persevered until the checkered flag and finished in the 24th position.
RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET
|RACE RESULTS:
START: 14th
FINISH: 14th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 94/95
|OF NOTE:
* Rinus VeeKay qualified 14th, but found himself back in 25th at the conclusion of the first lap. Undeterred, he charged back forward and made up eight positions in only 10 laps. By his first pit stop on Lap 14, he had cycled up to 12th.
* Anticipating the caution, VeeKay came in for his second stop on Lap 38. On the Lap 42 restart, he quickly gained two more spots and was back to his starting position of 14th. A Lap 49 pit stop saw him chose a set of red tires for his third stint.
* He exited the pit lane in the 24th position and raced as high as 11th on the red tires. A fourth and final pit stop followed on Lap 67, where he selected black Firehawks to finish the event. The No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile crew kept him in the 14th position, where he would finish the season finale.