FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF MONTEREY RACE NOTES



14th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet

24th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet

NEXT RACE: 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 24th: “We had a really great start and a great first stint. I really enjoyed battling with Marcus Ericsson, Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist. I am not entirely sure what happened after that, we have some research to do because it felt like there was something that was affecting the way the car drove the rest of the race. I just kind of had to hold on to get to the finish. It’s a real shame, these last three races were really tough and it’s hard to end the year this way. There are a lot of great things to look back on though, we had some great moments. Just not the way we wanted to finish it. Super clean year, didn’t hit anything, ever. The BitNile guys did a great job. We’ll be back and be better next year.”

RACE RESULTS:

START: 15th

FINISH: 24th

STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 93/95 OF NOTE:

* Conor Daly qualified 15th for today’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, but didn’t stay in that position for long. In only one lap, he gained three spots to run 12th until his first pit stop. On Lap 12, he dove into the pit lane for a switch from red Firestone Firehawk tires to black.

* Though he had just made his second pit stop on Lap 31, he took advantage of an open pit lane before an anticipated caution to make a third stop on Lap 38. The yellow flag did fly and he came in again three laps later to top off on fuel.

* Managing the degradation of both black and red tires, he made two more stops on Lap 59 and 73. Despite difficult conditions, he persevered until the checkered flag and finished in the 24th position.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET