“The season finale is complete at Laguna Seca. It was a tough race for the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, for sure. It was a great race for Felix to finish P4. There were a lot of challenges throughout this race that we talked about all weekend: tire degradation, rising track temperatures and those types of things.”



“I don’t think we had the car on the No. 5 side to handle those things throughout the day, but it is what it is. We tried to minimize the damage and get max points today. As an entire team, we were able to do that. We have a lot to be proud of, not only today, but this entire 2022 season. We have a lot to build off of, and we have an aggressive plan for this offseason so we will be better next year. So many things to look forward to ahead, so this one is behind us and we are looking forward to 2023.”