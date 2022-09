By Diane Swintal After all the talk of points and wins and and tires, it is finally time to crown an NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion – and a winner of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. By the numbers: 95 laps or 212.61 miles. Note from TSO’s Steve Wittich: the last time a driver with…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.